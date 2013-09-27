* Some lawmakers want to turn off across-the-board cuts
* More automatic cutbacks due in January
* Complicates already messy partisan battle
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 As if the Capitol Hill
battle over Obamacare were not messy enough, some lawmakers are
hoping to add one more layer to the mix: turning off the
much-bemoaned, across-the-board spending cuts known as the
"sequester."
Their chances of succeeding are slim, in part because
Republicans who control the House of Representatives are almost
completely consumed with halting President Barack Obama's
signature health care law.
And deep partisan differences exist over which programs
should get relief from the cuts - the social services favored by
Democrats or the defense-related programs favored by
Republicans.
How to replace them is also at issue. Democrats want to
raise taxes on the wealthy and Republicans would cut so-called
entitlement programs such as Medicare, government health
insurance for older Americans.
And many House conservatives simply will not give up any of
the cuts, which they say are the only real budget savings that
Congress has achieved in recent years.
The effects of $85 billion in cuts that started in March
continue to build up and a new round of $109 billion in
additional sequester cuts launches in January.
Over a decade, sequester would lop $1.2 trillion from
spending on programs - from the military to education and
national parks.
While Democrats have been demanding an end to sequester for
months, some moderate Republicans are now expressing worry that
the issue has become lost in the dust kicked up over Obamacare,
and it will soon prove to be a big problem.
"We're headed for some troubled waters on the sequester
issue," said Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the House
Intelligence Committee.
The sequester was the product of an August 2011 face-off
between Democrats and Republicans, who were demanding big cuts
as a condition of raising the government's borrowing power, also
known as the debt ceiling.
When the parties and President Barack Obama deadlocked,
they came up with the sequester, but put off the effective date
of the cuts to give Congress an incentive to replace them with
more thoughtful, targeted reductions.
The idea was that if Congress could not agree on $1.2
trillion in budget savings, the across-the-board cuts would be
so painful as to force action.
Congress tried to agree on a substitute but failed, and the
first cuts took effect in March.
The Obama administration made dire predictions of massive
job losses at defense contractors, meat rotting in processing
plants due to lack of federal inspectors, and thousands of poor
children shut out of the Head Start preschool program.
But the effects, other than a few days of airline delays
caused by furloughed flight controllers, thus far have been
hardly noticed by much of the American public.
Some temporary "fixes" were made by Congress in some areas,
including the Federal Aviation Administration, in response to
highly visible inconveniences such as the flight delays.
Workers at government agencies and Defense Department
contractors have been forced to take several unpaid days off in
recent months. Some national park campgrounds were closed and
grant money for medical and scientific research has been cut.
Many Republican conservatives view sequester as the new
normal and it is baked into their current negotiating positions
on the debt limit and next year's budget.
If left in place, Rogers said, the cuts will put U.S.
national security at risk because a larger portion is shouldered
by the military and intelligence services.
"We'll have some intelligence operations around the world
that will have to shut down. We'll have to curtail certain
operations," Rogers told Reuters. "And that information that's
collected is highly important to protecting the United States,
so I do worry about it significantly."
Some Republicans on the House Appropriations committee are
hoping that a solution to replace sequestration with savings
elsewhere will emerge as part of a negotiation between the White
House and Congress over raising the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling.
A senior House Republican aide said that narrative goes like
this: the House passes a debt limit bill with a laundry list of
Republican demands, ranging from a one-year delay of Obamacare
provisions to approval of the Keystone pipeline.
After it is rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate,
high-level talks will be needed to avoid an historic U.S.
default on at least some government obligations, the aide said.
At that point, an end to the sequester could be put on the table
as part of a compromise.
It is a long-shot, considering the continuing divisions
about the sequester.
Any solution gets back to the problem of where to find other
savings. Democrats want to raise taxes on the wealthy, while
Republicans, including Rogers and Representative Michael Grimm,
want to cut spending on expensive federal benefits programs such
as Medicare and Social Security.
"The House position is very clear. Sequester stays in," said
Republican Representative Tim Huelskamp of Kansas, one of the
House's most conservative members.
EASY FIXES GONE
A temporary budget arrangement passed in March allowed the
Defense Department and some other security agencies some
flexibility to move money between some budget accounts to avoid
the worst effects of the cuts. It allowed the Defense Department
to shift some $10 billion from unwanted programs to its
all-important training and maintenance budget.
But that money is now spent, and agencies and defense
companies that found some wiggle room in their budgets to avoid
layoffs are now facing deeper and more permanent cuts in 2014.
"You can't really, to use an industry term, salami-slice it
to death and get to where you need to go," BAE Systems Inc chief
executive Linda Hudson has told Reuters Insider television. "I
think it's reasonable to assume that some (defense) programs
will go away and some others will have to be restructured."
Newly confirmed FBI director James Comey said this month
that the agency halted training for new agents at its facility
in Quantico, Virginia. He is considering a furlough of 10 days
or more for each of the bureau's 36,000 employees.
If the sequester is to be killed, Congress will need to
overcome the common perception outside Washington that the
government can easily absorb more cuts.
"My constituents believe that the government is bloated and
spending should be cut. I agree completely with them," said
Representative Kerry Bentivolio, a Republican freshman.