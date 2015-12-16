By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Companies that share data
with the U.S. government for cyber security purposes will get
more protection from consumer lawsuits under a measure
piggybacked onto a massive federal spending bill unveiled in
Congress on Wednesday.
The cyber-security proposal, widely supported by the
business community, amounts to Congress's first major policy
response to hacking attacks of the sort that have hit Target
, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase and Sony
Pictures , as well as several government
agencies.
Information-sharing legislation has failed in Congress for
years amid privacy advocates' concerns about broadening the
surveillance of U.S. citizens by giving more data to the
National Security Agency, the government's electronic snooping
department.
As an add-on to a must-pass, $1.15-trillion spending bill,
the proposal was seen as likelier to become law before the end
of the year. Both the Senate and House easily passed versions of
the bill earlier this year. (reut.rs/1O3i1Ty)
The House was slated to vote on the spending package on
Friday. If approved as expected, it would then go to the Senate.
The proposal would widen protections from privacy lawsuits
for companies that voluntarily share cyber-threat data with the
government through the Department of Homeland Security. The data
includes IP addresses and routing information that the bill's
backers say could be useful in spotting or blocking computer
intrusions.
Ann Beauchesne, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, applauded the legislation as crucial "to help
businesses better protect against cyber attacks."
Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House
Intelligence Committee, said the bill required personally
identifiable information to be stripped out before companies
share any computer code with the government. He said the
liability protections would be narrowly applied to those that
participate in the voluntary data-sharing program.
Many privacy advocates remain unconvinced the program will
be effective and assailed the process of using a government
spending bill to attach a policy rider.
"This 'cybersecurity' bill was a bad bill when it passed the
Senate and it is an even worse bill today," Senator Ron Wyden,
an Oregon Democrat, said Wednesday in a statement, adding that
it lacked "real, meaningful privacy protections."
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jeffrey Benkoe)