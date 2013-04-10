By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, April 10 President Barack Obama
proposed on Wednesday increased spending to protect U.S.
computer networks from Internet-based attacks in a sign that the
government aims to put more resources into the emerging global
cyber arms race.
Obama's budget proposal for the 2014 fiscal year, which
begins Oct. 1, calls for more military "hackers" to head off
escalating cyber threats from China, Iran, Russia and other
countries. It would also bolster defenses for government and
private-sector computer networks.
Intelligence officials said last month that cyber attacks
and espionage have supplanted terrorism as the top security
threat facing the United States, and military officials sounded
the alarm as well.
"Lock your doors," Air Force General Robert Kelher told
space and cyber industry executives at a conference in Colorado
on Tuesday night. "Someone from halfway around the world is
trying to get into your network looking to steal what you are
developing."
The administration is making cybersecurity a priority at a
time when it is cutting back or holding the line on spending
across wide swaths of the government.
Obama's budget, released on Wednesday, proposes to boost
Defense Department spending on cyber efforts to $4.7 billion,
$800 million more than current levels, even as it plans to cut
the Pentagon's overall spending by $3.9 billion.
The Pentagon said it plans to expand its Cyber Command, a
team of military hackers conducting what it calls
"reconnaissance, surveillance, development, maintenance and
analysis." The Pentagon also said it would expand efforts to
protect its own computer networks.
Under the budget proposal, the Department of Homeland
Security would spend $44 million more on a government-wide
information-sharing effort even as its overall budget would
shrink by $615 million, or 1.5 percent. The department also
would fund more cybersecurity research and help private
businesses and local governments bolster their online defenses.
Much of the cybersecurity spending is contained in
classified reaches of the government that do not make their
budgets public, making quantifying the overall proposed increase
sought by the president impossible.
"The budget includes increases and improvements to a full
range of cyberspace activities," the Obama administration said
about its classified activities.