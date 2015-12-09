WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. House appropriators introduced a short-term funding bill on Wednesday to keep the U.S. government running for an additional five days this month until Dec. 16 while lawmakers work on a longer-term funding measure, the Appropriations Committee said.

The House will vote on the stopgap bill on Friday, a House leadership aide said earlier. U.S. lawmakers are negotiating a $1.15 trillion funding bill to pay for government operations through September, but they have been unable to agree on all the details, with the Dec. 11 deadline looming.

"While progress is being made on negotiations for a full-year omnibus appropriations bill, it is clear that more time is needed to complete the package. This short-term funding resolution will keep the lights on in government and maintain current operations for a few days so Congress can complete and pass an agreement," Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said in a statement.

