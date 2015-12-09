(Adds details on negotiating difficulties)
WASHINGTON Dec 9 A stop-gap funding bill to
keep the federal government operating through Dec. 16 began
moving in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, as negotiators
continued to argue over spending priorities in legislation that
would run through September 2016.
With existing federal funds expiring at midnight on Friday
and no deal yet on a major funding bill, a new temporary
spending bill was introduced in the House of Representatives
with the goal of passing it in the House and Senate on Friday,
just before the midnight deadline.
U.S. lawmakers continued negotiating a $1.15 trillion
funding bill to pay for government operations through September.
But thorny issues, such as whether to include a repeal of an oil
export ban or a suspension of President Barack Obama's Syrian
refugees program, were delaying a deal.
"This short-term funding resolution will keep the lights on
in government and maintain current operations for a few days so
Congress can complete and pass an agreement," House
Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said in a
statement.
There still could be a bumpy road to the ultimate agreement,
however.
Representative Matt Salmon, a conservative who has regularly
challenged his Republican leadership, told reporters he was
hopeful the long-term funding bill would include new
restrictions on the Syrian refugee program, despite White House
opposition.
If it is included, "Guys like me will probably vote for the
bill and I haven't voted for an omnibus yet," he said referring
to the wide-ranging funding legislation.
While support from Salmon and others among the House's most
conservative members would be a boost to Speaker Paul Ryan, it
is unclear whether the Senate would go along with the Syrian
language given the White House's opposition.
