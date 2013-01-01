WASHINGTON Dec 31 The White House and
congressional lawmakers have reached a deal to avoid the "fiscal
cliff" that would delay harsh spending cuts by two months, Obama
administration officials said on Monday.
President Barack Obama called Democratic Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid and House of Representatives Minority Leader
Nancy Pelosi, who both signed off on the deal, one source said.
The agreement includes a balance of spending cuts and
revenue increases to pay for the delay in the automatic spending
cuts that would go into effect without a deal by lawmakers.
Of those spending cuts, 50 percent would come from defense
and 50 percent from non-defense areas, the sources said. The
White House viewed that as a victory, one source said, and sees
it as a model for future deficit reduction pacts.
Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Capitol Hill to discuss
the deal.