* "Unprecedented power grab," Republican says
* Geithner: Debt limit hike crucial to "fiscal cliff" talks
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 Republican lawmakers took a
firm stand on Wednesday against an Obama administration proposal
that would make it easier for the president to increase the
nation's debt limit, worried it would undercut their leverage to
cut government spending.
Republicans introduced a non-binding resolution in the House
of Representatives that, if approved, would put the chamber on
record opposing the plan, and a Senate Republican began
circulating a letter to President Barack Obama saying it was
critical that Congress' role in setting the limit not change.
As part of its opening bid to Republicans in talks to avoid
the "fiscal cliff" of $600 billion in tax hikes and spending
cuts set to hit the economy at the start of 2013, the
administration proposed allowing the president to initiate hikes
in the debt limit, which now stands at $16.4 trillion.
If Congress denied the request, he could then veto the
decision. It would take a super-majority in both the House and
Senate to override the veto, meaning the increase would almost
certainly move ahead.
The White House wants any fiscal cliff deal to include a
borrowing cap hike to avoid a repeat of last year's bruising
debt limit fight, which unnerved markets and led to the loss of
the nation's top-tier credit rating.
The idea of giving the president the authority to veto a
debt limit denial was first proposed by Senate Republican leader
Mitch McConnell during 2011's fight over the cap. It was put in
place on a temporary basis as part of last year's broader budget
deal, but the administration wants to make the policy permanent.
The idea that the president would give himself the ability
"to raise the debt limit infinitely at any time he wants is the
definition of insanity," said Arizona Republican Representative
Trent Franks. Wyoming Republican Representative Cynthia Lummis
called it "an unprecedented power grab," while Ohio Republican
Representative Pat Tiberi said Obama was in "la la land."
Ohio Senator Rob Portman started gathering support for a
letter to Obama expressing opposition. Congressional authority
over the limit is "necessary to encourage deficit reduction and
uphold our constitutional tradition of legislative control over
borrowing," he said in the letter.
The debt ceiling has become the Republicans' main weapon in
their fight to rein in federal spending, with more conservatives
saying they might be forced to support the White House plan to
raise taxes on the wealthiest as part of a deal to avert the
fiscal cliff.
The government was just $86 billion below the limit on
Tuesday, and was expected to hit it in the last week of
December.
Although the Treasury can move funds around in order to keep
paying the government's bills into early next year, the nation
would eventually default if the debt cap is not raised.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that a
debt limit hike was an essential element of any deal to avoid
the fiscal cliff.
"We are not prepared to have the American economy held
hostage to periodic threats that Republicans will force the
country to default on our obligations," Geithner said on CNBC.
The issue now is one of the main points of contention in
budget talks. "I think the real line in the sand is going to be
the debt ceiling," Republican Tennessee Senator Bob Corker said.