* Move follows defeat on "fiscal cliff"
* White House encouraged
* "No budget, no pay"
By Kim Dixon and Rachelle Younglai and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives backed away on Friday from a fiscal clash
with President Barack Obama next month that could have risked a
government default and chaos in financial markets, shifting to a
new, less aggressive stance.
Top Republican leaders, meeting in Williamsburg, Virginia,
said they were prepared to allow the U.S. government to borrow
enough money to keep it fully operating for the next three
months without demanding immediate spending cuts from Obama.
Instead, the Republicans, who control the House, will
require as part of the legislation raising the debt ceiling that
the Democratic-led Senate pass a budget plan by April 15.
If the Senate fails to act, they said, members of Congress
would not get paid. How that might work in practice, in light of
existing budget law and constitutional restrictions on changing
congressional salaries in the middle of a term, was unclear.
House Republicans hope to pass the legislation next week.
Republican leaders, including House Speaker John Boehner and
Majority Leader Eric Cantor, made the announcement after an
annual retreat at a resort in Williamsburg, where members
listened to pollsters describe the party's decline in standing
among American voters.
It followed a humiliating defeat in the "fiscal cliff"
battle that ended on New Year's Day with Obama getting tax
increases he sought on the wealthy without committing to
significant budget cuts Republicans were seeking in return.
World equity and oil prices rebounded after the statement by
the Republican leaders.
STRATEGIC SHIFT
The announcement marked a major climbdown for Republicans,
who have seen the debt ceiling as their strongest point of
leverage in Washington's partisan spending wars, despite the
consternation it caused the White House, global financial
markets and public opinion.
The White House on Friday welcomed the three-month extension
plan as long as it was not conditioned on spending cuts. Obama
has argued that negotiations on spending cuts should be part of
larger deficit reduction talks, and not be tied to the debt
ceiling.
"We are encouraged that there are signs that Congressional
Republicans may back off their insistence on holding our economy
hostage to extract drastic cuts in Medicare, education and
programs middle class families depend on," White House spokesman
Jay Carney said in a statement.
Adam Jentleson, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid, also said the Republican approach was reassuring.
"If the House can pass a clean debt ceiling increase to
avoid default and allow the United States to meet its existing
obligations, we will be happy to consider it," he said in a
statement.
A spokesman for House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi was
less receptive. "This proposal does not relieve the uncertainty
faced by small businesses, the markets and the middle
class. This is a gimmick unworthy of the challenges we face and
the national debate," Drew Hammill said.
The details on the new Republican approach appeared less
pressing to party leaders than defusing the politically and
economically explosive debt ceiling battle that was expected in
late February and early March.
The Treasury needs congressional authorization to raise the
current $16.4 trillion U.S. debt limit sometime between
mid-February and early March. How long a debt ceiling lasts - a
few months or a few years - depends on the amount of borrowing
authorized.
Republicans had promised to use the occasion to demand deep
spending cuts from Obama and his Democrats, and some had said
they were willing to push the government to the brink of default
if their demands were not met.
That sort of rhetoric all but vanished on Friday.
"Next week, we will authorize a three month temporary debt
limit increase to give the Senate and House time to pass a
budget," Cantor said in a statement.
"Furthermore, if the Senate or House fails to pass a budget
in that time, Members of Congress will not be paid by the
American people for failing to do their job. No budget, no pay."
The statement made no mention of the 27th Amendment to the
U.S. Constitution, which says that no law "varying the
compensation" of members of Congress shall take effect until
after an intervening congressional election.
The plan aims to draw the Senate into action to shrink
deficits. The Senate has failed to pass a formal budget
resolution in nearly four years, and it has taken no action on
House-passed Republican budgets.
Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Senate's Republican
minority leader, said in a statement he welcomed the pressure on
his Democratic counterparts who had "prevented this body from
performing its most basic of duties: passing a federal budget."
RETREAT REFLECTION
A key theme to emerge at the Williamsburg conference was a
willingness to pursue more incremental steps on deficit
reduction. Rather than one massive deal, each fiscal deadline
would represent an opportunity to find savings.
After the deadline for a debt ceiling increase, Congress
faces a March 1 deadline to avert automatic spending cuts, and
the March 27 expiration of funding for government agencies and
programs. A three-month debt limit extension would add a further
deadline in April or May.
Representative Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina, one of the
House's most conservative budget hawks, said he had concluded
that smaller steps were the best path forward in dealing with
the immediate fiscal crisis.
Instead of passing regular budgets to try to reduce
spending, Congress has relied largely on stop-gap spending
measures, known as continuing resolutions, to keep the
government running.
Senate leaders have said there was no need to pass a budget
for the past two fiscal years because the last major budget deal
in 2011 set spending levels that were more legally enforceable.
A House Republican leadership aide said it was not
anticipated the three-month debt limit legislation would include
spending cuts.
Although Boehner previously sought at least $1 in long-term
spending cuts for every dollar of debt limit increase, the aide
said the reforms associated with requiring budgets from both
chambers would meet the speaker's requirements.