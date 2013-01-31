WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final Congressional approval to a bill allowing the government to borrow money beyond its record $16.4 trillion record debt limit, clearing the way for President Barack Obama to sign it into law.

The Democratic-led Senate passed the bill, 64-34, a week after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved it, 285-144.

The measure is designed to postpone for at least a few months another big showdown in a sharply divided Washington on spending cuts and tax hikes.