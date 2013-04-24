By Sam Youngman
| WASHINGTON, April 24
WASHINGTON, April 24 A key committee of the U.S.
House of Representatives approved a measure on Wednesday
designed to make it easier for Republicans to again withhold
approval of a rise in the government debt ceiling to extract
spending cuts from President Barack Obama.
The government is expected to hit the limit set by Congress
on its ability to borrow money by late July or early August.
Without an increase in the limit - known as the debt ceiling -
the United States faces the prospect of defaulting on its debts,
which could shake up markets and damage the economy.
The bill, approved by the Republican-controlled House Ways
and Means Committee, would seek to avoid default by requiring
the U.S. Treasury to pay public bond holders - as well as
beneficiaries of the government-run Social Security retirement
plan - in the event Congress refuses to raise the debt ceiling.
"What this does is it removes that uncertainty and takes
the threat of default off the table," Republican Representative
Paul Ryan of Wisconsin said.
Ryan acknowledged after the meeting that in his view, it
would also strip the White House of talking points it uses
against Republican tactics in negotiating over the debt ceiling.
In previous disputes when Republicans have threatened to
block an increase in the debt ceiling, the president has
accused the party of jeopardizing Social Security payments and
shirking its responsibility to pay the nation's bills.
While the bill may pass the Republican-dominated House, it
will almost certainly fail to win approval in the
Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate.
Democrats view the measure, which they call
"prioritization," as a ploy designed to legitimize Republican
tactics.
"Let's be clear, prioritization by any name is default,"
said Representative Sander Levin of Michigan, the top Democrat
on the Ways and Means Committee.
A partisan battle over the debt ceiling was resolved in
August, 2011 with a deal that led to the automatic, across-the
board spending cuts that started to take effect on March 1.
Among other things, the "sequester" made reductions in the
budget of the Federal Aviation Administration that this week led
to flight delays across the country.
Obama has been adamant that he will not negotiate over the
debt ceiling again.