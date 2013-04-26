By Rachelle Younglai
| WASHINGTON, April 26
WASHINGTON, April 26 The United States might not
hit the statutory limit on its debt until October, a policy
research group said on Friday, giving Republican lawmakers more
time to extract spending cuts from the Obama administration in
return for extending the borrowing cap.
After giving into Democratic demands in December to raise
taxes and later working with them to avoid a government
shutdown, Republicans have been gearing up to use the debt limit
as leverage to seek fresh budget cuts and changes to the tax
code.
The Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank that
analyzes the U.S. Treasury's daily and monthly cash flows, had
expected the federal government to hit the congressionally-set
limit on its debt sometime between early-August and
mid-September.
But stronger-than-expected revenues and
deeper-than-anticipated budget cuts mean the ceiling on
borrowing probably will not be reach until sometime between
mid-August and mid-October, the group said on its website on
Friday.
"October is a nasty month," BPC economic policy director
Steve Bell said in an interview, noting that major government
payments are due in October.
If Congress does not raise the borrowing cap before the
Treasury hits the limit, the government will no longer be able
to borrow money to pay its bills, including interest on its
bonds, raising the risk of a damaging debt default.
In an attempt to avoid being blamed for a default,
Republicans in the House of Representatives are pushing
legislation to require the Treasury to pay bondholders and
Social Security retirement benefits before other bills if
Congress does not raise the debt ceiling on time.
The BPC said its forecast could change depending on economic
conditions and when updated financial information became
available.
Nearly $90 billion may soon be pumped into government
coffers by the now-profitable government-controlled housing
finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to
account for deferred tax assets that were written down.
The think tank, however, does not think the disbursement to
the Treasury will be that high. "We do expect that there will be
a payment of some size in June but it is our opinion that the
number is more likely to be in the $20 billion range and not in
the rumored $100 billion range," Bell said.
The Treasury has said it could not forecast an exact date
for when Congress must raise the debt ceiling due to delayed tax
filings and uncertainty about the effect of the government
budget cuts.