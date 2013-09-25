BRIEF-Endo International priced $300 million aggregate amount of 5.875% senior secured notes
* Endo International Plc announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned Congress on Wednesday that the United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in cash on hand.
The fresh estimate came in a letter to congressional leaders in which Lew urged them to move swiftly to raise the nation's $16.7 trillion debt limit.
"If the government should ultimately become unable to pay all of its bills, the results could be catastrophic," Lew said.
April 12 Apple Inc has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative, initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported citing three people familiar with the matter.