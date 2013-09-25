WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew warned Congress on Wednesday that the United States would
exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct. 17, at which
point it would have only about $30 billion in cash on hand.
The fresh estimate adds another layer of pressure on
lawmakers to raise the $16.7 trillion debt limit and comes as
Congress struggles to pass a spending bill to keep the
government funded beyond Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year
starts.
"If the government should ultimately become unable to pay
all of its bills, the results could be catastrophic," Lew said
in a letter to congressional leaders.
The fate of the debt ceiling is up in the air with
Democratic and Republican lawmakers once again deeply divided
over how to extend the Treasury's borrowing authority.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which
used the debt ceiling to extract fiscal concessions from
Democrats in 2011, is focused on dismantling Obama's healthcare
law in exchange for their debt limit vote.
House Republican leaders said there is no decision yet on
what might be contained in a debt limit bill that could hit the
House floor as early as Friday.
But President Barack Obama has said he will not negotiate
with Republicans on extending the Treasury's borrowing capacity
and Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a clean debt limit
increase.
A spokesman for Republican House Speaker John Boehner said
Lew's warning was "another reminder that we need to work
together soon on a bill that raises the debt limit and deals
with causes of the debt by cutting Washington spending and
increasing economic growth."
"It should remind President Obama that refusing to negotiate
with Congress on solutions just isn't an option," Boehner's
spokesman Michael Steel said.
CBO FORECAST
The government has been scraping up against the debt ceiling
since May, but it has avoided defaulting on any of its
obligations by employing emergency measures to manage its cash,
such as suspending investments in pension funds for federal
workers.
Previously, the U.S. Treasury had said those cash management
tools would be exhausted around mid-October, at which time it
expected to have $50 billion in cash on hand.
In his letter on Wednesday, Lew said the updated estimate
reflected new information on quarterly tax receipts and the
activities of certain large government trust funds.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office also issued a
new forecast on Wednesday, predicting that the government could
start missing payments between Oct. 22 and Oct. 31. That places
CBO's estimate more in line with Treasury's. Previously, the
budget office said the United States could start defaulting on
its obligations between the end of October and mid-November.
In an attempt to get ahead of the looming debt limit
deadline, the House passed a temporary spending bill that
included a provision that would direct the Treasury to pay
bondholders and Social Security retirement payments if Congress
does not raise the cap on time.
Lew dismissed the provision and repeated the
administration's position that any plan to prioritize certain
government payments over others would be "simply default by
another name."
"There is no way of knowing the damage any prioritization
plan would have on our economy and financial markets," he said.
Lew also warned that a repeat of the brinkmanship over the
debt limit seen in 2011, which led to a downgrade in the United
States' pristine credit rating, would inflict even more harm on
the economy now.
