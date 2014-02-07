* House Republicans struggle with conditions for debt limit
hike
* Scale of demands far less ambitious than watershed 2011
battle
* Some conservatives advocate sitting this one out
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. debt limit suddenly
looks a lot less threatening as Republicans in the House of
Representatives struggle to choose from a diminishing list of
minor conditions for an increase needed by the end of this
month.
Both House Republican leadership and some of the
conservatives who voted against the deal to end a government
shutdown last October are taking a more pragmatic approach that
includes no talk of brinkmanship. As a result, financial markets
are far from panicking.
The conditions under discussion by Republicans were
shrinking in scale on Thursday after party leaders opted not to
attach changes to "Obamacare" insurance provisions nor approval
of the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Republican lawmakers and aides said possible debt limit
conditions still under discussion included the restoration of
military pension cuts that many Republicans had just supported
in December, as well as adjustments to doctor payment rates in
the Medicare health care program for the elderly.
These would be a far cry from Republicans' ambitious demands
for trillions of dollars in spending cuts in 2011 during a
bitter debt limit fight that brought the United States to the
brink of default.
House Speaker John Boehner said no decisions had been made
on whether to attach any conditions to an increase in the $17
trillion borrowing cap. But he repeated what has become a new
mantra on the issue: "We do not want to default on our debt and
we're not going to default on our debt."
It remained unclear how he will come up with conditions that
Democrats can accept or engineer House passage of the "clean"
increase sought by President Barack Obama.
"The Republicans have been negotiating with themselves, and
the demands keep getting smaller," said Jim Kessler, a
co-founder of Third Way, a centrist think tank in Washington.
"They are trying to find some face-saving gimmick rather than
something with real substance."
He said the Democrats who control the Senate are likely to
reject any substantial conditions and send back a straight
increase, putting Republicans in the position of capitulating or
holding out and risking market turmoil and a potential voter
backlash in November mid-term elections.
Time is running short. A temporary extension of the debt
limit nominally expires on Friday and the Treasury has said it
expects to exhaust all remaining borrowing capacity by the end
of February.
Expressing frustration at Boehner's indecision, Democratic
Senator Patty Murray on Thursday accused Republicans of "just
throwing ideas against the wall to see what sticks and creating
more uncertainty."
Some Republican lawmakers have advocated sitting out this
debt limit round and allowing an increase to be passed with
Democratic votes only. Raul Labrador, an Idaho Republican backed
by the conservative Tea Party movement said that would be better
than making some half-hearted demands likely to fail.
"The Democrats can own it," said Labrador, who voted against
the shutdown deal, which also extended U.S. borrowing authority.
Such a move could be accomplished by a significant number of
the majority Republicans voting "present," which would exclude
their votes from the majority needed for passage.
Democrats would happily push a clean increase into passage,
said Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, who
said he could easily deliver more than 180 "yes" votes towards a
218 majority.
BACK IN THE (DEBT LIMIT) DAY
The 2011 budget fight is viewed by many Republicans as their
finest debt-limit hour because it led to the Budget Control Act,
which cut discretionary spending by about $2.1 trillion over 10
years, including the painful, across-the-board cuts known as
"sequestration."
But the episode also cost the United States its top-tier
credit rating from Standard & Poor's and caused widespread
financial market turmoil as investors feared a first-ever
default on U.S. debt.
Another debt limit increase that was needed in mid-October
last year was hijacked the government shutdown on Oct. 1, a
fight that was waged over conservative demands to deny funds to
President Barack Obama's signature health insurance reform law.
Investors and the public conflated the two events, and
Republicans never got an opportunity to use the debt limit to
make coherent demands for deficit reduction.
The shutdown paved the way for a modest compromise to set
spending levels for government agencies and the military through
September 2015, and the debt limit rhetoric has since cooled.
Financial markets are also somewhat more sanguine. Interest
rates on one-month Treasury bills are somewhat elevated, but not
to the extent they were last October.
And Moody's Investors Service said this week that failure to
raise the debt limit by March or April would not lead to a U.S.
credit downgrade because the government could more easily cut
other expenses to maintain debt payments.
Steven Hess, Moody's lead U.S. sovereign credit analyst said
he nonetheless expected Congress to pass a borrowing cap
increase "certainly during the month of February."
Some House conservatives who fought hard last year over the
government shutdown say they won't give up their desire to use
the debt limit to reduce deficits, but they are taking a more
pragmatic approach this year.
Representative Rob Woodall of Georgia said he doesn't think
House Republicans want to try to "bulldoze" their demands on
Senate Democrats and the White House.
"I don't think that's where folks are, I don't think we have
the votes to get that done," said Woodall, first elected in the
Tea Party wave of 2010. "What we're trying to do is coalesce
around something that the Senate would be an enthusiastic
partner on."
Woodall voted against the deal last to end the October
shutdown and in 2011 declared that "the days of blindly
increasing the debt limit without spending cuts are over."