WASHINGTON, April 25 The United States might run
into trouble accessing debt markets if it defaulted on any of
its financial obligations, even if it were able to keep up
payments on government bonds, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told
Congress on Thursday.
Lew was responding to questions about a bill in the U.S.
House of Representatives that would prioritize payments on
government bonds and Social Security if the United States hits
its debt limit, in order to avoid a credit default.
If passed, the law would make it easier for Republicans to
use a fight over the nation's legal borrowing limit, known as
the debt ceiling, to try to extract spending cuts from President
Barack Obama.
"The thing I would urge you to consider is, you enter a
world we've never been in once the United States is not meeting
its obligations," Lew told a House subcommittee. "We cannot
assume markets will function in an orderly way if that
(happens)."
The current suspension of the debt limit expires on May 19,
although the Treasury can use emergency cash-management measures
to push off the day of reckoning into August. The date could
fall even further in the future given unexpectedly strong tax
revenues and the possibility of a big payment to the Treasury
from housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Lew has said it is impossible to try to pinpoint when
exactly the use of these emergency maneuvers would be exhausted
due to a delayed tax filing season and uncertainty about the
effect of steep government spending cuts known as the sequester.
Once the United States reaches its debt limit, the
government faces the prospect of defaulting on financial
obligations, and potentially its debt, which could shake up
markets and damage the economy.
Staff at the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday
that failure to smoothly raise the U.S. debt ceiling could do
serious damage to the global economy.