By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 The U.S. Treasury has fewer
tools than it did last summer to stave off a debt default if
Congress does not raise the government's borrowing limit before
year-end, a report said on Tuesday.
The looming deadline further complicates Washington's
efforts to deal with the "fiscal cliff" of government spending
cuts and tax rises due to be implemented in early 2013 that
economists fear could tip the economy back into recession.
It is unclear whether Congress will be able to raise the
debt ceiling before the end of the year, though top Democratic
Senator Harry Reid said on Tuesday that the higher debt limit
would have to be part of a deal to avoid the fiscal cliff.
Democrats "would be somewhat foolish to work out something
on stopping us from going over the cliff," without raising the
debt ceiling as part of that bargain, Reid told reporters.
The United States is on track to hit the $16.4 trillion
legal limit on its debt in the last week of December with big
payments due New Year's Eve, including for the Social Security
and Medicare trust funds, according to an analysis from the
Bipartisan Policy Center.
Although the Treasury has the power to shift certain funds
around in order to pay crucial bills such as the interest on
U.S. debt, those measures will not buy as much time as they did
last summer, when battles over raising the limit pushed the
United States to the brink of a debt default, according to the
report.
"If the debt limit is not increased as part of (this year's)
negotiations, policymakers will be left with only a matter of
weeks to ensure that all federal financial obligations continue
to be met in full and on time," the think tank concluded after
analyzing the Treasury's daily and monthly cash flows.
In 2011, the Treasury's tools, which include temporarily
dipping into government retirement trust funds, lasted roughly
three months, from May until early August.
This time, those measures will only last four to eight
weeks, or until sometime in February, because one of the funds
relied on in 2011 is not available and government expenses
typically spike in February on tax refunds.
2011 DEBT LIMIT FIGHT TO COST $19 BLN-REPORT
The Bipartisan Policy Center report estimates that the
10-year cost to taxpayers caused by 2011's debt limit delay will
amount to $18.9 billion due to elevated interest rates and
because many of the bonds issued during the stand-off remain
outstanding.
As part of the deal to raise the debt ceiling last year,
Congress and the Obama administration agreed to reduce
government spending by $1.2 trillion over the next decade, with
the bulk of the cuts coming from the Defense Department.
Those cuts, known as sequesters, along with the $500 billion
in tax cuts that are about to expire December 31, comprise the
"fiscal cliff" - looming austerity measures that may slow
economic growth and that have rattled financial markets.
Lawmakers and the Obama administration have only started
trying to hammer out a solution and are deeply divided on how to
handle the expiring tax cuts.
President Barack Obama wants the tax breaks for the
wealthiest to expire. Republicans oppose a higher tax rate and
want Democrats to reduce the budget deficit in part by reforming
big government programs, like Social Security and Medicare.
While it is essential Congress and the Obama administration
confront the debt ceiling soon, lawmakers are primarily focused
on the tax hikes and sequesters.
"A failure to reach a timely agreement this time around
could impose even heavier economic and financial costs," Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told the Economic Club of New York
last week.
"As you will recall, the threat of a default in the summer
of 2011 fueled economic uncertainty and badly damaged
confidence, even though an agreement ultimately was reached," he
said.
The Bipartisan Policy Center, founded in 2007 by former
Senate Majority Leaders Howard Baker, Tom Daschle, Bob Dole and
George Mitchell, "drives principled solutions through rigorous
analysis, reasoned negotiation, and respectful dialogue,"
according to its website.