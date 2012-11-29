WASHINGTON Nov 29 The White House said on
Thursday that raising the U.S. debt ceiling should not be tied
in a political way to spending cuts that Republicans are seeking
as part of a deal to solve U.S. fiscal problems.
"Asking ... that a political price be paid in order for
Congress to do its job to ensure that the United States of
America pays its bills and does not default for the first time
in its history is deeply irresponsible," White House spokesman
Jay Carney told a briefing.
Carney said the debt ceiling should be raised soon and
without drama.