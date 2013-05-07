* White House calls House bill "political gamesmanship"
* Debt limit issue comes to a head late July or later
* Prioritization seen threatening U.S. credit rating
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, May 7 The White House said on
Tuesday the president would veto legislation that would
prioritize U.S. debt payments if the nation hits its borrowing
limit, sending an early salvo in the next round of federal
budget skirmishes.
The nation's debt ceiling has been a centerpiece of budget
fights between President Barack Obama and congressional
Republicans for several years and brought the nation to the
brink of defaulting on its debt in the summer of 2011.
While there has been a lull in the dispute, matters are
expected to soon fester again when the administration begins
running out of ways to raise money to pay U.S. government
obligations.
On May 19, the borrowing limit's temporary suspension voted
by Congress in March comes to an end. Then, a new debt ceiling
lawmakers approved would go into effect at the level necessary
to pay U.S. debt up to that point.
That new cap is anticipated to be about $16.9 trillion, up
from the current level of $16.4 trillion.
With U.S. debt immediately meeting the new ceiling, the
Treasury will then juggle its funds to meet federal financial
obligations through at least the end of July, according to the
Bipartisan Policy Center.
In the interim, some Republicans would like to use the
borrowing cap to extract fiscal concessions from the president,
either in the form of spending cuts or tax cuts.
To pressure the administration, the Republican-controlled
House of Representatives is considering legislation that would
allow lawmakers to put off raising the debt ceiling by requiring
the U.S. Treasury to pay public bondholders and beneficiaries of
government programs if Congress doesn't raise the cap.
The measure would almost certainly fail to pass the
Democrat-led Senate and is therefore unlikely to become law. But
it shows that Republicans aim to use the debt issue for
leverage.
The White House Office of Management and Budget said in a
statement that the administration "strongly opposes" the debt
payment prioritization measure, which it described as "political
gamesmanship" and said would result in Congress refusing to pay
obligations it has already agreed to.
VOW TO VETO
"This bill would threaten the full faith and credit of the
United States, cost American jobs, hurt businesses of all sizes,
and do damage to the economy," OMB said in a statement. "If the
president is presented with legislation that would result in the
Congress choosing to default on the full faith and credit of the
United States, he would veto it."
The president this year has refused to negotiate with
Congress over raising the debt ceiling, saying that a U.S. debt
default should be unthinkable to either political party.
At the last face-off between the White House and
Republicans over budget issues in February, Republicans stood
firm on letting across-the-board spending cuts go into effect
March 1 despite dire warnings from the administration the cuts
would damage the economy.
But Republicans backed away from making an issue of the debt
ceiling at that time and voted to allow it to be suspended until
this month.
As a policy matter, Republicans are focused on debt and
deficit reduction and shrinking the size of government.
Democrats' primary focus is on strengthening economic growth and
job creation - which is helped by federal spending. They
therefore advocate a more gradual approach to deficit reduction.
After the deepest recession since the Great Depression and
wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the debt held by the public as a
percentage of the nation's output has soared from 35.5 percent
in 2007 to 71.3 percent in 2012. During that time, Congress has
raised debt limit from $9.8 trillion to its current $16.4
trillion.
Republicans have said the need to raise the nation's
borrowing cap should be an opportunity to discuss reining in
spending or tax reform.
"Every single one of the half-dozen proposals that have
actually worked to reduce spending in Congress over the last
three decades have come out of this same process," Senate Budget
Committee member Rob Portman, a Republican, said Tuesday at a
conference sponsored by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
"Why? Because the American people do not like to extend the
debt limit," he said.