WASHINGTON Nov 29 An increase in the U.S. debt
limit must be part of any deal to resolve the looming "fiscal
cliff" of year-end tax hikes and spending cuts, Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday.
Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, told reporters after meeting
with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner that President
Barack Obama won't sign any agreement that does not contain a
debt limit hike. The Treasury is expected to reach its statutory
borrowing limit around year-end, but could avoid default through
emergency cash-management measures for several more weeks.