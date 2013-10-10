WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. House of Representatives
Republicans are weighing a short-term debt limit increase with
no added policy changes, such as deficit-reduction requirements,
according to a source with knowledge of the discussions.
The source, who asked not to be identified, said the
initiative gained steam after the conservative Heritage
Foundation think tank began pushing for this kind of
straightforward debt limit increase, albeit a short-term one,
that Democrats have been insisting upon.
If such a bill moves forward in the House it would represent
a major shift in position.
The Heritage Foundation, headed by former Senator Jim
DeMint, holds sway with Tea Party and other conservative
activists in Congress. Earlier this year, the group took a
hard-line stance against the kind of comprehensive immigration
reform legislation that passed the Senate and is stalled in the
House.
A Senate Democratic aide, however, said it was unclear
whether House Republicans, if they pursued this "clean" debt
ceiling plan, would allow legislation to reopen the government,
which has been partially shut since Oct. 1.
President Barack Obama and his Democrats in Congress have
insisted that the debt limit be increased before an Oct. 17
deadline and the government be reopened unconditionally. Only
then, Obama has promised, would he would enter into
deficit-reduction negotiations with Republicans.
Aides said raising the debt limit while keeping the federal
government shut could give House conservatives more time to push
for changes to the president's 2010 health care law, which most
Republicans oppose.