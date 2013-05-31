WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. Treasury said on
Friday it suspended investments into a federal employee
retirement fund to ensure that it can stay under the $16.7
trillion federal debt limit.
The move will provide $160 billion in additional borrowing
capacity, the largest of the so-called extraordinary measures
that the Treasury has at its disposal to ensure that the limit
is not breached. In total, the measures provide about $260
billion in borrowing capacity.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, in a letter to the U.S.
Congress distributed at the Treasury, said the Government
Securities Investment Fund, or G-Fund, will be made whole once
the debt limit is increased.
A senior Treasury official declined to provide a new
estimate for how much time Congress has before it must act to
raise the limit. Previously, the Treasury had said it could
continue to pay U.S. obligations without an increase until some
time after the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 2.