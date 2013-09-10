BRIEF-Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 House Majority Leader Eric Cantor will seek to tie an increase in the federal debt limit to a one-year delay in the implementation of President Barack Obama's health care reform law, Republican leadership aides said on Tuesday.
Cantor told House Republicans that delaying all or parts of "Obamacare" would be a key goal for the party in the looming October debate over the debt limit. A House vote later this week on a stop-gap government funding measure will seek to deny funds to the health care law, but Republican conservatives say that measure will likely prove ineffective.
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
March 29 You probably already knew that hedge fund names are intended to impress, or even better to confuse just enough to make you stop asking questions, but most of all to inspire confidence.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Four Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have called for an investigation into whether the acting chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission exceeded his authority by taking steps to scale back or delay rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.