By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 House Republican leaders on
Tuesday floated their strategy for thwarting "Obamacare" health
reforms in autumn fiscal debates.
They plan to try to link a one-year delay in funding
Obamacare with a deal on raising the debt limit, while seeking
to deny implementation money for Obamacare in a stop-gap
government funding measure.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor told House Republicans in
a closed-door meeting that delaying all or part of Obamacare
would be a key goal in the debt limit debate, party aides said.
Cantor is planning to hold a House vote later this week on
his plan to deny funds to the health care law while extending
government spending authority, but Republican conservatives say
that the measure will likely prove ineffective.
The House plan for a stop-gap funding measure known as a
continuing resolution, or CR, would be split into two parts,
allowing the Senate to reject the portion defunding Obamacare
while passing and sending the stop-gap funding measure to
President Barack Obama. The plan would reduce changes of a
government shutdown.
Cantor's and House Speaker John Boehner's logic is that the
Senate would be forced to take a difficult vote to actively
provide funding to launch Obamacare health insurance exchanges,
which Republicans believe will be unpopular with voters.
While the House has voted 40 times to repeal, defund, or
limit Obamacare since its passage in 2010, the
Democratic-controlled Senate has chosen to simply ignore most of
these measures.
"We will send to the Senate the provision which says up or
down, are you for defunding Obamacare or not?" Cantor said of
his plan. "The House has taken a stand numerous times on its
opinion of Obamacare. It's time for the Senate to stand up and
tell their constituents where they stand on this atrocity of a
law."
But conservatives expressed dissatisfaction with the plan,
saying it would not take advantage of the leverage associated
with the Sept. 30 deadline for a new government funding measure
and would amount to little more than another symbolic vote. They
would prefer to threaten a government shutdown over the issue.
House Republican leaders "are trying to avoid actually having
a vote to defund Obamacare in the house that counts," said
Representative Tim Huelskamp of Kansas.
The House strategy to tie a debt limit to an Obamacare delay
complicates a mid-October deadline over which President Barack
Obama has voted not to negotiate. House Republicans also want to
use the debt limit as leverage to demand deeper spending cuts on
expensive federal benefits programs.
The U.S. Treasury has said that an increase in the $16.7
trillion debt limit is needed by mid-October to ensure that the
U.S. government can meet all of its obligations, including debt
payments.