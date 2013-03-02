* Costs rising for healthcare, pay, weapons
* All-volunteer military drives spending
* Personnel costs could consume entire budget by 2039
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, March 1 Budget cuts that force the
Pentagon to slash $46 billion in spending this year would do
little to relieve long-term financial pressures facing the
military, but it could lead the services to begin addressing the
issue, analysts said on Friday.
Once the Pentagon puts civilian employees on unpaid leave,
shortens flying hours, delays ship maintenance and takes other
steps to address the cuts known as sequestration that go into
effect late on Friday, it will still face rising costs in
healthcare, pay and benefits, and weapons development, they
said.
Spending on military pay and benefits has increased by
nearly 50 percent over the past decade, and weapons development
is still beset by unexpected cost jumps despite procurement
reforms - factors that won't be altered by the new round of
spending cuts.
"I think it actually makes the prospects of reform more
difficult," said Todd Harrison, a defense analyst at the Center
for Strategic and Budgetary Assessment think tank.
The across-the-board cuts, which reduce most accounts by a
flat percentage, would create disarray that would likely force
the Pentagon to slow weapons development programs and
renegotiate contracts, driving up costs, he said.
"It's just going to create a bunch of mess and make us less
efficient and ultimately reduce (the Pentagon's) buying power
long-term by causing unit costs to go up," Harrison said.
'HARD CHOICES'
But Gordon Adams, an American University professor who
worked on defense spending at the White House budget office in
the 1990s, said the cuts could help restore a sense of
discipline at the Pentagon after a decade of rapid growth and
two wars.
"They doubled the budgets and lost the capacity to set
priorities and make hard choices," Adams said. "If sequester
sets in motion a recognition that budgets are coming down ...
then it ... creates the incentive for greater discipline."
Retired Admiral Gary Roughead, the former top U.S. Navy
officer, and Kori Schake, a researcher at the Hoover Institution
think tank, said in a recent policy paper that the all-volunteer
military was a key driver of rising costs.
The Pentagon says nearly a quarter of President Barack
Obama's $613.9 billion defense budget for 2013 was for military
personnel and another 12 percent for civilian employees. In all,
Pentagon personnel costs amounted to about $220 billion.
Those costs have been rising quickly. Harrison said in a
recent study that military pay and benefits grew by 46 percent
per person between 2001 and 2011. If growth remains unchecked
and budgets stay flat, personnel costs could consume the entire
defense budget by 2039, he found.
"We have a guns-versus-butter tradeoff going on inside the
defense budget, where the personnel accounts have grown at
galloping paces," Schake said.
Congress has been reluctant to take on the issue. Lawmakers
have blocked Pentagon efforts to increase healthcare insurance
fees and sometimes have approved pay raises higher than those
proposed by the Defense Department.
"It's a very emotional issue," said Schake, who has taught
security studies at West Point and the National Defense
University. "It gets cast in terms that any changes to current
compensation (is) breaking faith with our military forces."
COMPENSATION REFORM
She and Roughead endorsed compensation reforms they said
could shrink costs by some $20 billion per year by increasing
some healthcare fees and co-pays and phasing out other programs.
They also urged the Pentagon to look at reforms suggested by
Harrison. He examined the value that service members of
different ages place on their benefits, then calculated the
military could save money and improve satisfaction by
eliminating some benefits in favor of cash or other
alternatives.
"The all-volunteer force, as magnificent as it is, is
becoming unsustainable and we need to make sensible choices to
bring the personnel accounts onto better footing," Schake told a
recent forum at the Brookings Institution think tank.
Analysts predicted that even if the White House and Congress
took action to avert sequestration, lawmakers would ultimately
force the Pentagon to reduce spending by about $100 billion per
year over the next decade.
Pentagon officials, who already have cut projected spending
by $487 billion over the next decade, have warned that another
$500 billion reduction would force them to reduce global
commitments and jettison their new defense strategy, which calls
for a shift in focus to Asia.
Analysts encouraged the Pentagon to go ahead and change its
strategy, saying budget pressures meant the department would
have to live with a smaller military force that would be used in
a more limited manner during the coming period of austerity.