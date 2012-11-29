NEW YORK Nov 28 The Pentagon's chief weapons
buyer on Wednesday reassured industry executives and investors
that there was still "a lot of money" to be made in the defense
business, despite mounting budget pressures that will limit
spending on new arms programs.
Frank Kendall, defense undersecretary for acquisition,
technology and logistics, said the budget outlook had clearly
changed after a decade of continuous increases in U.S. military
spending.
But he said the Pentagon's annual budget remained quite
large -- and even a worst case scenario that would cut defense
spending by an additional $50 billion or around 10 percent in
fiscal year 2013 -- was "not the end of the world."
"We're going to work our way through this," Kendall told an
investor conference hosted by Credit Suisse. "There's a lot of
money still to be made."
He said the U.S. military's new strategy which sees a pivot
to the Asia-Pacific region, and calls for increased investment
in cybersecurity and space, would result in new growth
opportunities for defense companies.
The department was also mindful of the need to maintain
critical design skills in aerospace, he said.
"We're in this together. The health of the industrial base
is very important," he said.
Kendall told participants that the department's latest
"better buying power" initiative factored in feedback from
industry, and vowed to better align profits paid to defense
contractors with improved performance.
He insisted the department was not out to cut industry's
profits, saying that the Pentagon viewed weapons makers as part
of its overall "force structure" and was looking for more
"win-win" deals that save money while rewarding good
performance.
The Pentagon unveiled the initiative earlier this month,
saying the U.S. military needed to "wring every possible cent of
value" from the dwindling dollars in the U.S. defense budget.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co, Northrop
Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Raytheon Co
and other defense firms are carefully watching the
Pentagon's approach to contracts as they brace for lower defense
spending after more than a decade of growth.
President Barack Obama and Congress agreed last year to cut
projected national security spending by $487 billion over the
next decade. The Pentagon faces another $500 billion in
across-the-board cuts beginning in January unless Congress can
agree over the next month on an alternative.
Kendall said he expected Congress to avert the additional
budget cuts, but added that even if they kicked in as scheduled,
they would not result in massive, instantaneous layoffs.
"It's a devastating thing to do to the department, but it is
not something that happens overnight," he said.
Wes Bush, chief executive of Northrop Grumman, said he
welcomed the Pentagon's new initiative, and was encouraged by
the overall tone of Kendall's remarks at the conference.
"I think they've made a really positive step forward here,"
Bush told Reuters after Kendall's speech. He said he was
particularly encouraged by the Pentagon's focus on maintaining a
technological edge, even as budgets declined.
"We can't let go of technological superiority in a tougher
environment," he said.
Michael Strianese, chief executive of L-3 Communications
Holdings Inc, said Congress was likely to avert the full
brunt of the budget cuts that are due to take effect in January.
"I think there'll be a much smaller version that gets
enacted -- orders of magnitude smaller," he told Reuters.