WASHINGTON Dec 5 The White House budget office
has directed the U.S. Defense Department to begin planning for
automatic budget cuts due to go into effect in January that
would slash some $500 billion in planned spending over the next
decade, the Pentagon spokesman said on Wednesday.
Pentagon spokesman George Little said that the department,
which for months had been instructed not to prepare for the
automatic cuts, had now been told by the White House Office of
Management and Budget to begin "internal planning" for the
reductions.
"Naturally we hope very much that sequestration will be
avoided and that we don't enter that phase in early January
2013. We don't want to go off the fiscal cliff, but in
consultation with OMB we think that it is prudent at this stage
to begin at least some limited internal planning," he said.