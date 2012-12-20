* No employees face unpaid leave immediately after Jan. 2
* Defense chief says furloughs might ultimately be needed
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta sought to reassure civilian Pentagon employees on
Thursday about the impact of looming budget cuts, saying no
workers would face immediate unpaid leave after Jan. 2, but
warning that furloughs might ultimately be necessary.
Panetta, in a memorandum circulated to employees, said the
Pentagon would still have adequate funds after Jan. 2 if
Congress and the president fail to reach an agreement to avert
across-the-board budget cuts under a process known as
sequestration.
Total funding for the year would fall, however, meaning that
if the department is required to work under a reduced budget for
a significant period of time, worker furloughs and other actions
would be necessary, he said.
"I do not expect our day-to-day operations to change
dramatically on or immediately after Jan. 2, 2013, should
sequestration occur," Panetta said.
"This means that we will not be executing any immediate
civilian personnel actions, such as furloughs, on that date.
Should we have to operate under reduced funding levels for an
extended period of time, we may have to consider furloughs or
other actions in the future," he said.
Uniformed military personnel have been exempted from the
impact of the budget cuts, but civilian Pentagon employees have
not. The Defense Department is the largest U.S. employer, with
1.4 million active duty troops and 718,000 civilians.
"Let me assure you that we will carefully examine other
options to reduce costs within the agency before taking such
action (to furlough employees), taking into consideration our
obligation to execute our core mission," Panetta said.
"If such action proves to be necessary, we would provide
affected employees the requisite advance notice before a
furlough or other personnel action would occur," he said.