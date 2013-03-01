By David Alexander and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, March 1 New Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel said on Friday that budget uncertainty, including $46
billion in new defense cuts, jeopardizes the Pentagon's ability
to effectively fulfill all its missions.
Hagel, appearing at his first Pentagon news conference since
he was sworn in on Wednesday, said the cuts mean the U.S. Navy
would gradually stand down four air wings, the Air Force would
immediately cut flying hours and the Army would reduce training.
"Let me make it clear that this uncertainty puts at risk our
ability to effectively fulfill all of our missions," Hagel said,
adding that while the cuts remain in effect "we will be forced
to assume more risk, with steps that will progressively have
far-reaching effects."
Hagel struck a more moderate tone than many defense
officials, who have said the spending reductions would be
devastating or could turn the U.S. military into a second-rate
power.
"America ... has the best fighting force, the most capable
fighting force, the most powerful fighting force in the world,"
he said. "The management of this institution, starting with the
Joint Chiefs, are not going to allow this capacity to erode."
"We will manage these issues. These are adjustments. We
anticipated these kinds of realities, and we will do what we
need to do to assure the capabilities of our forces," Hagel
said.
The secretary's remarks came as the White House and Congress
failed to reach a deal to avert $85 billion in looming cuts to
defense and non-defense spending before a midnight deadline.
If no deal has been reached, President Barack Obama is
required to notify Congress by midnight that "sequestration" has
been triggered. That would mean the Pentagon has to slash $46
billion in spending through the end of the fiscal year on Sept.
30.
Hagel said the Pentagon would place a priority on protecting
spending for the Afghanistan war.
"The Army will curtail training for all units except those
deploying to Afghanistan, adversely impacting nearly 80 percent
of Army operational units," he said.
Hagel said the department would issue preliminary
notification later this month to thousands of civilian employees
who will be required to take unpaid leave.
Officials have said most of the department's 800,000
civilians would be affected, probably being asked to take a day
off each week for 22 weeks beginning in April.
"I know that these budget cuts will cause pain, particularly
among our civilian workforce and their families," Hagel said,
adding that he would continue to work with the administration
and Congress to try to end the cuts.