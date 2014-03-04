WASHINGTON, March 4 The White House's fiscal
2015 budget request includes a separate "opportunity, growth and
security" fund that would give the Pentagon $26.4 billion in
extra funding for maintenance, training and a host of aircraft.
The Pentagon's budget documents said the initiative was
fully paid for and would allow the U.S. military to accelerate
schedules for developing and buying new weapons to maintain
technological superiority over potential adversaries."
Following is a list of key weapons included in the
additional fund, which would come on top of weapons already
requested in the Pentagon's base budget:
- 26 AH-64 Apache helicopters built by Boeing Co for
$600 million, in addition to 25 helicopters already requested in
the base budget for $775.4 million.
- 28 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky
Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, at a cost
of $500 million, in addition to 79 helicopters already in the
base budget for $1.43 billion.
- Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters built by Boeing for $100
million, on top of 32 helicopters requested in the base budget
for $1.05 billion.
- Eight P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance planes built by
Boeing for $1.1 billion; in addition to eight planes already
requested in the base budget for $2.36 billion.
- 10 C-130J transport planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp
for $1.1 billion; in addition to 14 aircraft requested
in the base budget for $1.4 billion.
- 2 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $300 million, in addition
to 34 jets requested in the base budget for $8.3 billion.
- 12 MQ-9 Reaper unmanned systems built by privately held
General Atomics, in addition to 12 aircraft already requested in
the base budget for $591 million.