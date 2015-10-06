(Adds vote count, background on veto threat and McCain quote)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. Senate voted on
Tuesday to limit debate on a $612 billion defense authorization
bill, clearing the way for a vote on passage, although the
measure's future is clouded by a dispute between Republicans and
Democrats over government spending policy.
The White House has said President Barack Obama would veto
the bill if it is passed in Congress because of the
"irresponsible" way it boosts military spending.
The annual National Defense Authorization Act measure sets
spending policy for the Department of Defense but does not
appropriate the funds. The Senate is expected to vote on final
passage on Wednesday.
The Senate vote on the procedural motion was 73-26, well
over the 60 needed for the bill to advance.
The House of Representatives passed the NDAA last week.
The NDAA uses some $90 billion in discretionary funds meant
for war spending to allow the Pentagon to sidestep mandatory
"sequestration" budget cuts.
Obama and his fellow Democrats want Republicans to work out
a longer-term budget deal to ease the automatic spending
constraints not just on military spending but also on many
domestic programs.
Republicans say Democrats want to preserve irresponsible
spending on pet programs and are holding national security
hostage.
Republican Senator John McCain, the chairman of the Senate
Armed Services Committee, said it would be "disgraceful" for
Obama to veto the bill over a budgetary issue.
"This shows the disdain they have for the military and
national security," McCain told reporters at the Capitol.
Democrats counter that the Department of Defense would be
better served by a multi-year budget deal than relying on a
one-year budget "gimmick."
(Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)