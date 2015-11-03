WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. House and Senate
Armed Services Committees said on Tuesday a version of the
sweeping National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) defense
policy bill would go before Congress this week, with $5 billion
of cuts reflecting the budget deal.
The adjustments affect more than 100 programs, the
committee's Republican and Democratic leaders said.
President Barack Obama vetoed the NDAA because of the way it
used war funds to let the Department of Defense avoid mandatory
spending cuts. The budget deal Obama signed into law on Monday
addressed those concerns.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)