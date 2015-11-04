(Adds senior administration official, paragraphs 7-8)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. House and Senate
Armed Services Committees said on Tuesday a version of the
National Defense Authorization Act, a sweeping defense policy
bill, would go before Congress this week, with $5 billion of
cuts reflecting a budget deal passed last week.
The adjustments to the $600 billion measure affect more than
100 programs, the committee's Republican and Democratic leaders
said in a statement.
But there is no change to language related to the
controversial military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, where
the United States detains terrorism suspects from around the
world. The bill contains strict limits on transfers from the
detention center that could prevent President Barack Obama from
keeping his promise to close it.
Obama vetoed the NDAA last month because of the way it used
war funds to let the Department of Defense avoid mandatory
spending cuts, and because of the Guantanamo restrictions.
The spending concerns were addressed in the two-year budget
deal Obama signed into law on Monday, which also lifted the
threat of a default on government debt through the end of his
presidency.
But the White House has not yet said whether Obama would
veto the new version of the defense policy bill because of the
Guantanamo language, if it is passed in Congress. Lawmakers had
been expected to sustain Obama's veto of the earlier version of
the bill but it is not clear whether they would back a veto
mainly over Guantanamo.
A senior administration official said on Tuesday: "We are
reviewing the new language and hope to work with Congress to
make the NDAA something the president can sign."
The official said keeping the Guantanamo Bay facility open
"weakens our national security by draining resources, damaging
our relationships with key allies and partners, and emboldening
violent extremists."
The House's Republican leaders placed the bill on the
suspension calendar, which means it will need a two-thirds
majority to pass. They did that to show they have enough votes
to override another potential veto.
The House is expected to vote on the bill by Thursday.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Jeff
Mason; Editing Mohammad Zargham and)