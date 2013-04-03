* Pentagon must address factors driving rapid cost growth
* Speech marks shift in acceptance that more cuts likely
* Everything on the table as department undertakes review
By David Alexander and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, April 3 Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel warned the U.S. military to brace for more belt-tightening
on Wednesday as he conducts a review that could cut the number
of generals, pare back the civilian workforce and stem the
spiraling cost of new weapons.
Hagel, in his first major policy speech as Pentagon chief,
told students at the National Defense University that the United
States could not allow its current budget crisis to force it to
retreat from the world. But he underscored the limits of U.S.
military power.
"We need to challenge all past assumptions, and we need to
put everything on the table," Hagel said. "Any serious effort to
reform and reshape our defense enterprise must confront the
principal drivers of growth in the department's base budget -
namely acquisitions, personnel costs and overhead."
Hagel's remarks come as the Pentagon is struggling to deal
with a $41 billion budget cut that went into effect on March 1,
part of a $500 billion reduction that could slice defense
spending by $50 billion a year for the next decade.
His comments marked a shift in tone at the Pentagon, which
for months harbored hope that Congress and the White House would
rescue it from spending reductions beyond a $487 billion cut
approved in 2011.
"The speech ... represented a bit of a turning point for the
Pentagon because he acknowledged that further cuts in defense
spending are likely, if not inevitable, and that DoD should
begin preparing for them," said Todd Harrison, a defense analyst
at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments think
tank.
Hagel, a Vietnam veteran who took office in late February,
faced pointed questions from his audience.
One woman asked why the department was moving ahead with a
decision to put civilian employees on unpaid leave later this
year, essentially slashing their pay by 20 percent for 14 weeks
as part of its effort to cut spending.
"In case your advisers haven't told you, it is affecting
morale," she said.
Questioned about how soon defense personnel might face
reductions in benefits, Hagel said the military would fulfill
commitments it had made so far. But he also said the Pentagon
would ask for higher fees on some benefits like healthcare, a
move Congress has rejected in the past.
He emphasized that the system ultimately would have to
change.
'I WISH IT WAS OTHERWISE'
"If you play this out over a 10-, 20-year period, we're not
going to be able to sustain the current personnel costs and
retirement benefits. There will be no money in the budget for
anything else," he said.
"I'm sorry. I wish it was otherwise," Hagel said. "But
that's a fact of life and the longer we defer these things, the
worse it's going to be for all of us."
He said the department had to come to grips with factors
that are driving up long-term costs, like a big bureaucracy,
high personnel costs and unwieldy weapons-development programs.
"In many respects, the biggest long-term fiscal challenge
facing the department is not the flat or declining top-line
budget, it is the growing imbalance in where the money is being
spent internally," Hagel said.
He expressed concern that the military was looking at
"systems that are vastly more expensive and technologically
risky than what was promised or budgeted for" as it attempts to
modernize weapons.
While recognizing the sacrifices of troops and their
families over nearly a dozen years of war, Hagel said "fiscal
realities demand" the Pentagon take another look at the number
and mix of military and civilian personnel it employs.
"Despite good efforts and intentions, it is still not clear
that every option has been exercised or considered to pare back
the world's largest back-office," Hagel said, referring to the
Pentagon's bureaucracy.
He said the military's hierarchies needed re-examination as
well.
"Today the operational forces of the military - measured in
battalions, ships and aircraft wings - have shrunk dramatically
since the Cold War era," he said. "Yet the three- and four-star
command and support structures sitting atop these smaller
fighting forces have stayed intact, with minor exceptions, and
in some cases they are actually increasing in size and rank."