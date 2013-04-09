* Officials say White House to seek $526.6 billion for
defense
* Proposal would be $51 billion over budget caps, analyst
says
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, April 9 The Obama administration is
poised to roll out a 2014 defense budget that is billions of
dollars higher than legally mandated spending caps, setting the
stage for another year of financial uncertainty and turmoil at
the Pentagon, defense analysts say.
The White House will propose a $526.6 billion defense budget
on Wednesday when it unveils its spending plan for the fiscal
year beginning Oct. 1, U.S. officials say. That is $51 billion
above the spending caps set by a 2011 law aimed at controlling
government deficits.
The White House budget plan proposes spending reductions and
revenue increases that officials say would make defense cuts
under a process known as sequestration unnecessary.
But a deal on taxes and spending with the Congress seems
unlikely, given that President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives have been trying
for two years to achieve one.
As a result, the Pentagon appears to be headed toward
another round of forced budget cuts in October with no plan in
place for absorbing the reductions, even as it struggles to
implement a $41 billion budget cut for which it was
ill-prepared.
"By ignoring sequester and hoping for a grand bargain that
has remained elusive Pentagon leaders are in for another year
that looks like the one before it and the one before that, with
no clarity in the short- or the long-term on budget or strategic
matters," said Mackenzie Eaglen, a defense analyst at the
conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank.
The White House, which opposes the sequester cuts, is not
alone in proposing defense spending above the budget caps. The
Senate and House of Representatives have passed 2014 budget
resolutions calling for defense spending in the range of $550
billion.
"It's a very irresponsible thing," said Charles Knight, a
senior fellow at the liberal think tank Project on Defense
Alternatives. "Both Congress and the White House are in denial
about the law of the land, which is the Budget Control Act. It's
now in effect and they're acting as though it doesn't exist."
The 2011 Budget Control Act called for $487 billion in cuts
to projected defense spending over a decade, reductions the
Pentagon began implementing in 2012. It also called for another
$500 billion in automatic across-the-board defense cuts unless
Congress could reach a deal on alternative reductions.
A congressional panel failed to reach a compromise in 2011.
Many officials in Congress, the White House and the Pentagon
were holding out hope that a deal could be reached to avert the
second round of cuts, which amount to $50 billion a year, even
as they went into force on March 1.
"The effect of the denial at the political level of the
reality of the Budget Control Act, I think, allows people in the
Pentagon to hold out hope that they're going to get out from
under sequester in a way that's probably not realistic," Knight
said. "Therefore they don't make the adjustments that they
probably need to make to try to save pennies."
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has initiated a review to look
at how the military's strategy may need to be adjusted in
response to the new budget cuts and has warned of further
belt-tightening ahead. But it is not yet clear how quickly the
review might affect 2014 defense budget planning.
Todd Harrison, a defense budget analyst at the Center for
Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, said the Pentagon's
spending cap for 2014 under the Budget Control Act would be
about $475 billion.
Congress has generally rejected President Barack Obama's
budgets. But if it accepted his 2014 proposal, it would trigger
a $51 billion across-the-board cut in defense spending in
October, Harrison said at a briefing last week.
Under a more plausible scenario, if Congress is unable to
reach a budget accord and passes a resolution - as it did in
2012 - to extend government funding at the current levels, that
would still trigger the sequester, requiring a smaller cut of $9
billion, he said.
"They've got to get ahead of this curve," Harrison said,
otherwise it's going to "fundamentally undermine any kind of
long-range planning that they've got to do for the future."
He said the department needed to get spending on personnel
and maintenance under control and to convince Congress of the
need to get ride of excess facilities.