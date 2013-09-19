* Army chief says cuts jeopardize ability to fight a major
war
* Warnings come as Congress squares off over 2014 spending
* Effective planning requires budget stability- Air Force
nominee
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 With U.S. lawmakers spoiling
for another fight over federal spending ahead of the new fiscal
year next month, senior Pentagon officials are trekking to
Congress with a sobering message: budget uncertainty is wreaking
havoc with the armed forces.
The top U.S. military officers and senior defense officials
warned in separate hearings this week that annual budget
gimmickry plus across-the-board spending reductions of $50
billion are forcing them to cut back in ways that leave much of
the military poorly trained and unready to respond in a crisis.
General Ray Odierno, the Army chief of staff, told lawmakers
on Wednesday that if the military has to fully implement nearly
$1 trillion in spending cuts over the next decade as envisioned
by law, the Army may not be prepared to fight a long war.
"In my view, these reductions will put at substantial risk
our ability to conduct even one sustained major combat
operation," he told the Armed Services Committee in the U.S.
House of Representatives.
Deborah James, President Barack Obama's nominee to be Air
Force secretary, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on
Thursday the problem was not only the size of the cuts, but the
uncertainty of the congressional budgeting process as well as
the across-the-board nature of some reductions.
Under current law, the Defense Department is cutting about
$500 billion in projected spending over the next decade through
its regular budgeting.
In addition, it faces $50 billion a year in spending
reductions under a mechanism known as sequestration, which
applies a flat percentage cut to every budget item that exceeds
a spending cap, regardless of strategic import.
TOUGH TO PLAN
Spending fights in Congress add additional uncertainty to
the Pentagon budgeting process, officials said.
Last year Congress funded the government for nearly half a
year by means of a continuing resolution, which extended funding
at the levels of the previous year. The process, likely to be
repeated again this year, created a mismatch between spending
needs and funding levels, plus it prevented the services from
beginning new projects.
"Trying to plan for the future is incredibly difficult and
enormously time-consuming when you are planning ... for
different scenarios," James said, adding that she hoped the
government could reach a deal to lift sequestration and give the
services a better budget number.
"We would like to know what we are really executing for and
planning for and have a greater degree of certainty than what
has been the case," James said.
While Pentagon officials voice concern about the scale of
the spending cuts, they are particularly worried about the speed
of the reductions as a result of sequestration.
Achieving savings through a balanced reduction of the force
size and eliminating excess capacity takes several years. To
achieve immediate savings, the military is forced to cut from
current spending for training and maintenance, leaving the
services ill-prepared for a crisis.
The top military officers painted a grim picture of the
impact of cutting $1 trillion in defense spending.
While the services have emphasized that troops preparing to
deploy to Afghanistan would be fully trained, Odierno said that
85 percent of the Army's active and reserve combat units would
be unprepared to fight after another year's worth of cuts.
Cuts beyond the 2014 fiscal year would jeopardize the Army's
new weapons programs and further erode training for soldiers, he
said. The Army would rebuild readiness between 2018 and 2023,
but most likely by reducing the size of the active army to
420,000, about 70,000 fewer troops than current envisioned.
Admiral Jonathan Greenert, the chief of naval operations,
said further cuts meant the Navy would be able to deploy one
carrier strike force in the Pacific, one to the Arabian Sea and
maintain only one at home to rush forward in an emergency.
Ordinarily the Navy has three carrier strike groups at home
that it can send overseas in a crisis. Over the long run, the
Navy's fleet size would fall to 255 ships in 2020, versus its
current plan for 306, he said.
General Mark Welsh, the Air Force chief of staff, said he
would have to reduce pilot flying hours by 15 percent due to the
2014 cuts and curtail or cancel major exercises. Over the long
term, the service would have to cut about 25,000 airmen, about 4
percent of the total, and eliminate 550 aircraft, about 9
percent of the inventory.
General James Amos, the Marine Corps commandant, said he
would have to cut the size of his force by 8,000 Marines to a
total 174,000, a number he said was the smallest that could
effectively go to war and conduct other ongoing operations.