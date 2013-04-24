* FAA cuts bring political risks for Obama, Republicans
* Republicans accuse president of manufacturing a crisis
* White House blames Republicans for spending cuts
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, April 23 Federal officials reported
flight delays at U.S. airports for a third consecutive day on
Tuesday, fueling a political blame game as Republicans and
Democrats accused each other of causing the furloughs of
thousands of air-traffic controllers.
On Capitol Hill and at the White House, the rhetoric over
across-the-board federal budget cuts known as "sequestration"
became increasingly biting. Both sides tried to take political
advantage - and avoid responsibility - for cuts by the Federal
Aviation Administration that officials say could plague the
country's aviation system during the summer travel season.
Republicans accused Democratic President Barack Obama of
needlessly forcing the furloughs so he could blame Republicans
for failed negotiations over the nation's debt. They said the
FAA and Obama could adjust federal spending priorities to avoid
affecting travelers so significantly.
"Stop punishing the American people," Republican
Representative Virginia Foxx of North Carolina said in a speech
on the floor of the House of Representatives that was directed
largely at Obama.
Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania accused
Obama's administration of making a "willful choice" to "inflict
as disruptive a process as possible on the American public and
on our economy, all to further a political agenda."
White House spokesman Jay Carney fought back, blaming
Republican-backed spending cuts for the furloughs and saying
they could be stopped only by congressional approval of a new
budget plan.
"Republicans made a choice," Carney said. "This is a result
of the sequester being implemented. We made it clear that there
would be these kinds of negative effects if Congress failed to
take reasonable action to avert the sequester."
The furloughs of air-traffic controllers by the FAA,
intended to reduce staffing by 10 percent across the nation,
began on Sunday and led to delays in more than 10,000 flights
and the cancellation of 600 over the first two days, the
controllers' union said.
On Tuesday, the FAA indicated there were more delays at a
number of Eastern airports that it tied to "staffing," including
New York's LaGuardia and Washington's Reagan National.
The FAA's 47,000 employees, including 13,000 air-traffic
controllers, will be furloughed for about one day every two
weeks to cut costs under a budget-cutting program set to last
through September, the end of the U.S. government's fiscal year.
Some analysts predict flight delays and congestion at
airports could increase through the busy summer travel season -
a scenario that would spread the impact of the sequestration
cuts to millions of Americans, and likely ignite more anger at
Washington and its political gridlock.
POLITICAL RISKS FOR BOTH SIDES
An aviation system in disarray, along with the fallout from
a range of other prolonged budget cuts, could put both Obama and
congressional Republicans at considerable political risk,
analysts said.
Obama is entering a crucial round of negotiations on
spending and on legislation to overhaul immigration. After
falling short in his effort to get significant gun-control
legislation through even the Democrat-controlled Senate, Obama's
image as a leader could be damaged if the aviation system
becomes unreliable to travelers, the analysts said.
"If this becomes a symbol of him as an ineffective leader
and Republicans smell blood, they might be less inclined to
enter into a deal now and it could impact other kinds of
legislation," said Julian Zelizer, a Princeton University
historian.
But polls indicate more Americans blame Washington's
problems on congressional Republicans, whose party is viewed as
less flexible and more ideologically extreme. Analysts say that
ongoing problems caused by sequestration could fuel a public
opinion backlash against Republicans - and put Republican House
Speaker John Boehner and his colleagues at a disadvantage in any
confrontation with Democrats over budget issues.
"While everybody's image was hurt in the debt ceiling fight,
Republicans' were hurt worse," said Michael Dimock, director of
the Pew Research Center.
Karlyn Bowman, a public opinion analyst at the American
Enterprise Institute, said the public had soured on Washington's
political gamesmanship to the point that any extended fight over
furloughs and flight delays would hurt both sides.
"People are so sour about Washington right now," Bowman
said. "Even though the numbers might suggest Republicans will
get more blame than Obama - and institutions often get more
blame than individuals - I would say the public will lay the
blame on Washington as a whole."
'WHY IS OBAMA DELAYING YOUR FLIGHT?'
In Washington, the finger-pointing heated up. Republican
congressional leaders have fired off a coordinated series of
tweets under the hash tag #Obamaflightdelays.
"Why is President Obama unnecessarily delaying your flight?"
House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Virginia
asked on Twitter.
Democrats responded with their own Twitter hash tag:
#GOPSequester, and suggested Republicans who were angry about
the FAA cuts did not seem as upset when the budget cuts hit
social initiatives such as the Meals on Wheels program for the
elderly and the Head Start education program for children of
low-income families.
Democrats cast the FAA furloughs as the result of a
Republican drive to cut spending across the government.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and FAA Administrator
Michael Huerta said they had little flexibility under the
sequester law to change spending levels for the aviation system.
"I only hope public outcry over long delays at airports will
serve as a wake-up call to my Republican colleagues," Democratic
Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada said, urging Republicans to
negotiate with Democrats on a new budget agreement.
Reid said Democrats had a new plan to turn off the sequester
for five months by claiming savings from the drawdown of
Afghanistan and Iraq war spending. Democrats hoped to bring the
bill to the floor, but it would face a tough road to passage and
is unlikely to come to a vote before early May.
U.S. Senate Commerce Committee leaders from both parties
pressed the administration on Tuesday for more information on
the furlough plan.
Chairman Jay Rockefeller, a West Virginia Democrat, and
Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the panel's top Republican,
said in a letter that the furloughs, along with a plan to close
some air-traffic control towers, raised "serious safety and
operational issues."
(Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by David Lindsey
and Peter Cooney)