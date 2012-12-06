WASHINGTON Dec 6 U.S. Senator Jim DeMint, a
South Carolina conservative who made waves by condemning House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner's offer to resolve the
fiscal cliff stand-off, will retire from the Senate, his office
said on Thursday.
DeMint will leave in January to run the Heritage Foundation,
one of the most conservative think tanks in Washington.
A favorite of the anti-tax Tea Party movement, DeMint this
week said the offer by Boehner, a Republican, for $800 billion
of increased tax revenues would "destroy jobs and allow
Washington politicians" to swell, not reduce, the deficit.