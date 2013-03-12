WASHINGTON, March 12 Democrats on Wednesday will
unveil a U.S. budget blueprint that attempts to slice federal
deficits by $1.85 trillion over 10 years through an equal mix of
spending cuts and tax increases on the rich, according to a
Democratic source.
The fiscal plan, which will be debated by the Senate Budget
Committee this week, is the Democrats' answer to a Republican
budget set forth in the House of Representatives that claims to
reach balance in 10 years through deep cuts to domestic programs
and without any tax increases beyond those approved on Jan. 1.
The plan authored by the Senate Budget Committee's
Democratic chairwoman, Patty Murray, aims to speed jobs growth,
calling for $100 billion in new spending on crumbling roads and
bridges and worker training.
It would also fully replace automatic spending cuts with
savings elsewhere, the source said, preventing the loss of
hundreds of thousands of jobs.
"While House Republicans are doubling down on the extreme
budget that the American people already rejected, Senate
Democrats are going to be working on a responsible pro-growth
budget that reflects the values and priorities of middle class
families across the country," Murray said in a statement.
The plan includes $975 billion in new tax revenues achieved
by closing tax loopholes, deductions and credits that benefit
wealthy Americans and large corporations, but the source
declined to provide further details.
Murray's budget, expected to be the first Senate budget
passed in nearly four years, would also include $975 billion in
spending cuts. Some $493 billion of these would come from
domestic spending, including $275 billion in health care
savings. The budget would cut $240 billion from defense spending
and include a $242 billion reduction in interest payments.
The budget plan is not expected to reach balance during the
10-year budget window. Senate Democratic aides said earlier that
Murray's goals were to shrink deficits to sustainable levels and
bring stronger growth to the economy.
But added to previous deficit reduction in the 2011 Budget
Control Act and January's fiscal cliff tax increases, Democrats
claim Murray's budget will shrink the deficit by $4.25 trillion,
exceeding a 2010 fiscal commission's prescription for $4
trillion in 10-year budget savings.