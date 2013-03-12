* Obama to meet with Republican lawmakers later in week
* Liberals say lower inflation index will hurt retirees
* Democrats, Republicans introduce competing budget plans
By Rachelle Younglai and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, March 12 As President Barack Obama
tries to improve relations with Congress, it is not only
Republicans who are wary of him but also some Democrats, who on
Tuesday warned the president not to compromise their liberal
principles in return for a budget deal.
At a lunch with Senate Democrats, Obama said it was
critically important to work with Republicans in order to reach
a "grand bargain" to reduce the country's budget deficit,
according to lawmakers.
"Of course some of us responded by saying 'Yes. But what is
in that grand bargain?' We don't want to start whacking away at
Social Security," Iowa Senator Tom Harkin told reporters after
the lunch.
The liberal Democrats are worried Obama wants to use a less
generous inflation index to calculate increases in Social
Security retirement benefits. The lower index, known as the
chained consumer price index, takes into account changes in
consumer buying habits and could trim spending, and thus
retirees' benefits, by $130 billion over 10 years.
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who
caucuses with the Democrats, called the lower inflation index a
"stupid" idea.
"I think the much better approach is how to bring more
revenue into the system," Sanders told Reuters after the lunch.
"There are ways to address these problems without cutting
benefits. That is the case I made to the president," he said.
When asked how Obama responded to their concerns, Harkin
said the president said things were open for negotiation.
Obama's visit to Capitol Hill came as Republican and
Democratic lawmakers introduced competing plans to deal with
long-term budget deficits. Republicans proposed balancing the
budget in 10 years with $4.6 trillion in spending cuts.
Democrats proposed trimming deficits by $1.85 trillion over 10
years in part through tax increases on the wealthy.
TOUGH CHOICES
The White House acknowledged Democrats' concerns over
federal benefits programs and said on Tuesday Obama has made
proposals that include items that are very tough choices for his
fellow Democrats to go along with.
Obama's discussion with Senate Democrats was the first in a
series of meetings the president has scheduled with lawmakers
this week. Obama will meet with Republicans in the House of
Representatives on Wednesday and then with Senate Republicans
and House Democrats later in the week.
After a combative campaign to prevent deep spending cuts
that went into effect March 1, Obama has shifted gears and
adopted a less confrontational approach to achieve a deficit
reduction package he says must include both spending cuts,
reductions to entitlement programs such as Social Security, and
greater revenues.
White House aides said the change in tone reflects a desire
by the president to move away from crisis-driven bare-knuckles
negotiations to a more collegial process that aims at building
consensus around a deal over time.
They said Obama switched tactics to try to engage individual
lawmakers rather than the Republican leadership, because
Republican House Speaker John Boehner had said he would simply
not discuss raising revenues.
Obama's aides believe the best move right now is to deal
with rank-and-file members. If a consensus can be reached, it
might give Boehner and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
some political cover from their right wing.
Last week, Obama dined with rank and file Republicans. After
that, Senate Democrats were also looking for some "love" from
the president, said one Senate Democratic aide.
But although lawmakers from both parties have said Obama's
efforts will help improve relations with Congress, Sanders said
it was not just about the interactions.
"It is what you are proposing," he said.