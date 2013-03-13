(Corrects Murray title to Senate Budget Committee chairwoman)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 13 Annual U.S. deficits under
a new plan from Senate Democrats would be in the $400-600
billion range for much of the next decade, a level they say
would allow stronger near-term job growth than Republicans'
balanced-budget vision.
Full details of the plan released by Senate Budget Committee
Chairwoman Patty Murray on Wednesday showed that deficits would
average 2.4 percent of U.S. economic output through 2023, a rate
many economists view as sustainable.
U.S. deficits have exceeded $1 trillion during each of the
past four years due largely to economic damage from the recent
financial crisis. Under the assumptions used in Murray's budget,
the fiscal 2013 deficit is forecast at $891 billion, or 5.6
percent of gross domestic product.
The Democratic plan would add $5.2 trillion to U.S. public
debt over the decade, pushing it above $18 trillion in 2023. As
a share of a growing economy, however, the debt would decline
gradually to 70.4 percent from 76.6 percent now.
The plan, given to Budget Committee members only after the
panel opened debate on it, aims to shrink U.S. deficits by $1.85
billion over 10 years - including the replacement of about $960
billion in automatic spending cuts known as the sequester.
It adds $100 billion in new spending to rebuild roads,
bridges, schools and workers' job skills and prescribes $975
billion in spending cuts and $975 billion in new revenues from
the elimination of tax deductions and loopholes that benefit the
wealthy.
"The highest priority of our budget is to create the
conditions for job creation, economic growth, and prosperity
built from the middle out, not the top down," Murray told the
committee.
The plan is a sharp contrast to the budget offered on
Tuesday by House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan. It aims to
slash deficits by $4.6 trillion and reach equilibrium by 2023
through deep cuts to domestic social programs such as Medicaid
healthcare for the poor.
Ryan's plan benefits from a $620 billion tax increase on the
wealthy enacted in January, but will not levy any more new
taxes. It calls for repeal of President Barack Obama's health
care reforms for savings of $1.8 trillion.
For the third year in a row, Ryan has proposed major changes
to the Medicare health care system for the elderly, converting
it after 2024 to a voucher-like system that gives seniors a
subsidy to purchase private health insurance or coverage through
the existing fee-for-service Medicare program.
Murray's plan would make no changes to Medicare's structure
but claims it will achieve $265 billion in savings from the
program through unspecified efficiency changes that build on
Obama's health reforms. Senate Budget Committee aides said these
would be determined by choices made in future legislation.
Another $10 billion in savings would come from new efficiencies
in the Medicaid program
The Democrats' plan would also reduce discretionary spending
caps starting in 2015 for savings of $240 billion from the
military, $142 billion discretionary domestic spending and $76
billion from certain benefit programs. The programs and projects
that would bear these cuts are not specified, leaving that task
to appropriations committees.
On the tax side, the budget offers little specificity on
which credits, deductions and loopholes should be closed to
raise the $975 billion in new revenues.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler and Andrew
