WASHINGTON Oct 4 Democrats in the U.S. House of
Representatives are working on a maneuver that would force a
vote on legislation to fully reopen the federal government
immediately, according to a House aide who asked not to be
identified.
While the aide did not provide details, the rarely used
"discharge petition" maneuver normally dislodges a bill from a
committee and sends it to the House floor if there are 218
lawmakers signing the petition in the 435-member chamber.
House Republican leaders have been blocking attempts by
Democrats to pass a bill granting emergency funding to reopen
the government without add-ons to delay or kill the "Obamacare"
healthcare plan.
Many Democrats and some Republicans think that if a
straight-forward spending bill was put on the House floor, it
would pass.