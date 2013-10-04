* Favors government funding without Obamacare rollback
* Blames shutdown on a few dozen hard-line conservatives
* Cites Republican fear of Tea Party backlash
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 Just hours after the first
U.S. government shutdown in 17 years began at midnight on
Monday, Republican Representative Charlie Dent was looking for a
way to end it.
Dent, 53, of Pennsylvania, is a leader of a "center-right"
group of about 50 House Republicans, ranging from conservatives
to moderates, who try to get things done in a divided
Washington.
While congressional leaders refused to talk with one
another, Dent's Republicans reached out to Democrats, creating a
line of communication between moderates in both parties who may
be key in ending the shutdown.
"We are looking for a way forward," said Dent, who is
already working with some Democrats on what they consider a
possible compromise solution.
Dent was among only a dozen House Republicans to vote
against a bill to tie government funding to a delay in
implementing a key part of President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare program, known as Obamacare. The House measure was
rejected by the Democratic-led Senate.
Blaming the shutdown on hardliners, many aligned with the
anti-government conservative Tea Party movement, Dent described
his frustrations with the small faction's oversized influence on
the 232-member House Republican conference.
"What disturbs me most is that there are a few dozen members
who are trying to drive the agenda at the expense of the 180 to
200 others, who I consider the (Republican) Party's governing
wing," Dent said, noting the hardliners' obsession with stopping
Obamacare.
Dent said in an interview this week he did not know why so
many House Republicans followed the Tea Party lead, but said one
possibility was that they did not want to draw its wrath.
The Tea Party has shown in recent years that it can
successfully target Republicans they consider not conservative
enough and help defeat them in primaries.
Dent represents a swing district in eastern Pennsylvania
where bipartisanship and compromise are valued, he said,
although the qualities are increasingly rare in Washington.
Dent said he sympathized with House Speaker John Boehner,
who yielded to the far right and agreed to a strategy to try to
defund Obamacare, which led to the shutdown.
"He has all sorts of challenges," Dent said of the top
Republican in Congress. "He didn't want a shutdown. But he came
under pressure from some members who want to control the
agenda."
DEMOCRATS SEEK 'REASONABLE REPUBLICANS'
Boehner is expected to face a Tea Party-backed challenger in
next year's Republican primary in his Ohio district. At this
point, his speakership may be threatened if he caves to
Democrats and ignites a revolt within his own ranks.
Dent refused to speculate on why Boehner declined to stand
up to Republican hardliners.
"But by me speaking up, I think it actually helps the
speaker," Dent said. "It lets him know that there are some
people in the conference who actually want to govern."
Dent said he had so far escaped the Tea Party's anger,
perhaps because he has represented a district for 10 years that
leans Democratic and requires him to reach out to both sides of
the political aisle.
Dent, whose district voted for both Ronald Reagan and Bill
Clinton for president, opposed Obamacare and Obama's economic
stimulus package. But he backed Obama's actions to end
discrimination against gays in the military and to extend the
landmark Violence Against Women Act.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat seeking
a solution to the shutdown, reached out on Wednesday to what he
called "reasonable Republicans."
"They have to do a gut check, understand who they represent
... understand that America is waiting for them to do the right
thing," Reid said.
In recent days, a number of House Republicans have called
for an unconditional spending bill to reopen the government.
As Dent's Pennsylvania Republican colleague, Patrick Meehan,
put it, "I came to Washington to fix government, not shut it
down."
Such talk has drawn attention from the Tea Party Express, an
influential group that issued a fundraising appeal on
Wednesday. It noted with concern that 12 House Republicans "are
ready to give up Obamacare fight to end government shutdown."
Hours before the shutdown began, Dent argued at a meeting of
House Republicans that members should remove demands about
defunding Obamacare.
"I think a lot of members agreed with me, and some vocally
did not," Dent said.
On Thursday, Dent and Democratic Representative Ron Kind of
Wisconsin, joined by 20 colleagues in both parties, offered a
bipartisan compromise to end the shutdown and fund the
government through March of next year.
Its chances seem dim, but as Dent put it, "Today we are
taking a step to say we can work together for the good of the
country."