WASHINGTON Dec 31 An emerging deal to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff" would raise $600 billion in revenue over the next 10 years by increasing tax rates for individuals making more than $400,000 and households making above $450,000 annually, according to a source familiar with the talks.

The deal would also delay a series of spending cuts known as the "sequester," though a sticking point remains on how long that delay would last.