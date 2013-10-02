* Tourists revise vacations as monuments, parks close
* Weddings, daycare, research all disrupted in shutdown
By John Whitesides and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 Cancellations and delays
caused by the federal government shutdown spread across the
United States on Wednesday, ruining dream vacations, upending
carefully laid wedding plans and complicating the lives of
millions of people.
From blood drives to daycare programs, musical performances
to research projects, the disruptions caused by the political
stalemate in Washington sparked growing frustrations and left
people scrambling to make alternative plans.
Scores of weddings planned at national parks and monuments
around the country were moved or postponed, and vacationers
hustled to change their itineraries after finding popular sites
from the Statue of Liberty to the Lincoln Memorial closed.
"We're really disappointed. We spent a lot of days waiting
for tickets so we just want to go inside the statue," said
Gaelle Masse, a tourist from Paris who was startled to discover
the Statue of Liberty was closed.
Thousands of tourists with prepaid tickets to visit Alcatraz
Island, the famed prison site in San Francisco Bay, were unable
to tour the former penitentiary.
In Boston, Italian tourist Federico Paliero and his
girlfriend Claudia Costato peered through a closed metal gate to
catch a glimpse of the USS Constitution, a wooden, three-masted
U.S. Navy ship from the 18th century docked in Boston Harbor
that serves as one of the city's major attractions.
Normally buzzing with tourists, the site was nearly
abandoned on Wednesday, except for a handful of people looking
lost and dismayed as they gawked at a sign explaining the
closure.
"Italy is not the only state with money problems," Paliero
said, rubbing his thumb and forefingers together.
At Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, park
staff said nearly 30 weddings scheduled for the next two weeks
are threatened by the shutdown, which also sent hundreds of
campers packing.
'WORRIED ABOUT RAIN'
Two dozen weddings planned at monuments on the Washington
mall in October also were threatened, a park service spokeswoman
said.
"I wasn't worried about the government shutting down. I was
worried about rain," said bride-to-be MaiLien Le, who was
planning to walk down the aisle at the Jefferson Memorial on
Saturday.
Having to possibly change venues just days before her
wedding is "really upsetting," she said on NBC's "Today" show.
Federal locations were also off limits for Hollywood. Film
L.A., a nonprofit group that processes permits for producers of
movies, TV shows and commercials, said sites including the
Angeles National Forest and the Sepulveda Dam were placed on
indefinite hold for filming.
About one-fifth of the classes at the Naval Academy in
Annapolis, Maryland, were scrapped, and science laboratories at
the school were shut down as furloughs for civilian Defense
Department employees took hold.
Civilian workers at military bases in the United States and
overseas were also furloughed, curtailing the operations of base
schools, hospitals, childcare and other services.
"It saddens me to think that this shutdown is affecting
those who defend our country as they strive to succeed in
entering the civilian world," said Sarah Conlon, 31, who heads
the Transition Assistance Management program at a base in Italy.
In northern Virginia, officials canceled federal agency
blood drives that would have provided transfusions for up to 900
area patients. In Florida, the federal government's Radio and TV
Marti broadcasts to Cuba were running pre-taped programming and
repeats with a skeleton staff.
The U.S. Tax and Trade Bureau said it would not review or
issue new permits for breweries during the shutdown.
The Library of Congress in Washington closed its doors,
disrupting research projects and canceling a musical performance
by Randy Newman.
The Smithsonian, which shuttered all of its museums and the
National Zoo, also had to close its early childhood center even
though many parents had already paid between $300 and $400 in
tuition for the week, local radio station WTOP said.
"When you have to sit down and explain to a 5-year-old why
he can't go to school, it's a difficult conversation," Virginia
resident Brian Katz, whose two children attend the Smithsonian
Early Enrichment Center housed in the Natural History Museum,
told a local Fox television station.
Juleon Rabbani, 28, got a call from the National Park
Service informing him his scientific research in national parks
would be shut down for now, compounding funding issues he was
already facing.
"I wanted to graduate in the fall of 2014, but with my
funding being held up and since my research sites are national
parks, it will be well into 2015 before I am done," he said.
There were still plenty of signs of normalcy in Washington,
where rush-hour traffic remained heavy and the sidewalks full.
The U.S. Supreme Court was open to the public for tours as
usual, and the federal judiciary remained open at least for now.
But some Washington businesses faced growing uncertainty
about the length of the shutdown, which will crimp
government-related events at hotels and keep many federal
workers at home.
David Hill, general manager for two area hotels, said two
dozen events at the hotels have been canceled in the coming
weeks, including one for a large government group that triggered
a $45,000 loss.
"What I've told my team is: for us, it's business as usual
... but everything in the future is in limbo," said Hill, who
manages the Phoenix Park Hotel just blocks from the U.S. Capitol
and the Four Points by Sheraton near the White House.
Grain traders in Chicago were preparing to cope without
weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture data on export sales
typically released on Thursdays. The data, covering sales the
previous week, can move prices for crops like corn and wheat if
demand is unexpectedly strong or weak.
"For now, we'll go with our best guesses," said Sterling
Smith, futures specialist for Citigroup.
Traders and analysts were frustrated that USDA websites went
dark as a result of the federal shutdown. They mine the sites
for data on crop supplies and demand to project price trends.
Terry Reilly, analyst for Futures International, said he
could not complete presentations on the grain markets for
clients because USDA data was unavailable.
"It makes no sense to me that they would shut down their
websites," he said.