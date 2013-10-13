WASHINGTON Oct 13 The second-ranking Democratic
in the U.S. Senate said on Sunday that a deal to reopen the
federal government and avoid a catastrophic default hinged on
spending levels for the coming year, the length of a debt limit
extension and the severity of automatic spending cuts that began
earlier this year.
Dick Durbin, the Democratic Senate majority whip, said
negotiations between Harry Reid, the Democratic Senate leader,
and Mitch McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, were focused
on these three issues and that he was hopeful a deal can be
struck.
Durbin, speaking to reporters after making remarks on the
Senate floor, said Democrats want a debt limit extension until
March or April 2014, so the debate over whether the government
can pay its bills does not hang over the holiday season.