WASHINGTON Dec 15 Senate Democrats are still
short of the votes needed to pass a budget deal that would
avoid a government shutdown in January and blunt automatic
spending cuts, Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's No. 2
Democrat, said on Sunday.
"The struggle is still on in the United States Senate. We
will need about eight Republicans to come our way. I feel we'll
have a good strong showing from the Democratic side, but we need
bipartisan support to pass it," Durbin, of Illinois, said on the
CBS "Face the Nation" program.
The Republican-led House of Representatives on a broad
bipartisan vote last week passed the budget deal negotiated by
the leaders of the House and Senate budget committees.
The Senate is set to vote on the measure in coming days
before Congress heads out for a holiday recess.
Durbin said that in addition to Arizona Republican Senator
John McCain, who has said he will support the measure, "We have
a handful (of Republicans), but we need more. Some are still
thinking about it."