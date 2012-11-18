By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 The "fiscal cliff" sounds like
a scary place. Headlines about "taxmaggeddon" are flashing on TV
screens, next to clocks ticking down to Jan. 1.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has skidded more than 7
percent over the last month, largely due to concerns about the
standoff in Congress over how to stop a barrage of tax hikes and
spending cuts.
But some major investors say the doomsayers are getting too
much attention and cliff watchers should relax a bit.
These investors argue that the U.S. economy does not face
immediate disaster if lawmakers can't reach a deal by the end of
the year, and there will still be time for Washington to come up
with a deal in early 2013 before major damage starts to be done.
"It is not impossible at all that they miss by a little and
then come back and get it," said billionaire investor Ken
Fisher, whose firm Fisher Investments oversees about $38 billion
in equities. "There's a minor risk ... but getting it done 10
days later is not really a big deal."
Others say Washington has more time than that.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, long supportive of
higher taxes for America's super-rich, told CNN this week that
lawmakers could have as much as a couple of months next year to
reach a deal.
"The fact that can't get along for the month of
January is not going to torpedo the economy," he said.
Chief executives warn of the damaging effects of uncertainty
on their investment and hiring decisions. Many investors have
focused on the risk of a new recession if the cliff is not
addressed. And tumbling stock prices can add to the sense of
panic and hurt both business and consumer confidence.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the tax hikes
and spending cuts would amount to $600 billion in 2013 and could
cause the U.S. economy to contract by nearly 3 percent in the
first half of the year.
But that does not mean the pain begins automatically at the
start of January.
For example, there could be a long lag, possibly lasting
several months, between Jan. 2, when the budgets of government
agencies would be cut, and the actual implementation of those
cuts to programs ranging from research grants to court room
security.
On the tax side, the Treasury Department and the Internal
Revenue Service have flexibility as to when to implement new,
higher taxes. And even if higher withholding rates do take
effect in January, they could be retroactively reversed later in
the year.
In short, what has been dubbed a cliff is more like a fiscal
slope that gets steeper as time goes on. How far the U.S.
economy slides down it will depend on how quickly lawmakers in
Washington take to do a deal.
A lot will depend on whether talks between administration
officials and Congressional leaders can remain cordial and
appear to be making progress, even if that progress is slow.
They got off to what seemed to be a good start on Friday when
both Democratic and Republican Congressional leaders came out of
a meeting with President Barack Obama talking about the need for
a deal, giving a boost to U.S. stock prices.
But some are skeptical. J. Dan Denbow, a fund manager at
USAA in San Antonio, Texas, has been watching the value of his
precious metals funds tank as fears of a U.S. recession dent the
asset class. He thinks Congress will end up going over the cliff
and that markets are in for a lot more volatility.
"Everybody's playing nice in the same sandbox," said Denbow
of the recent round of cross-party meetings at the White House.
"But they don't tell you what kind of cat fights they had behind
closed doors."
KNIVES POISED, NO ORDERS TO CUT YET
Stephen Fuller, an economist at George Mason University,
said it could take until the end of March before spending cuts
begin to be implemented.
The government's budget managers appear to be in no hurry to
take out their scissors.
The Office of Budget Management, the executive branch tasked
with overseeing the cuts, has issued a report detailing how they
will affect 1,200 government agency accounts. But breaking this
down to a program-by-program plan is proving "challenging,"
given the scale of the task, the OMB said.
By the end of October the OMB had not advised agencies how
to prepare for the so-called sequesters, or automatic spending
cuts, according to a government budget expert who had talked to
staff at OMB as well as agency budget offices.
The expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the OMB
was still waiting for lists of programs from the Defense
Department.
The agencies "would see the reduction in the funds that they
have in Treasury immediately but obviously it takes a while for
all that spending to occur so that's why people are talking
about the fiscal slope in terms of the sequestration cuts," the
budget expert said.
TAXING ISSUES
A more immediate concern in terms of the economic impact is
the expiration on Jan. 1 of the Bush-era tax cuts and the lower
payrolls tax cuts which were introduced in early 2011. If they
lapse, American consumers could see an immediate bite out of
their take-home pay as tax rates revert to higher levels.
However, government tax lawyers, speaking off the record
because they were not authorized to talk publicly, said the U.S.
tax code gives the Treasury and the IRS some flexibility when
deciding withholding levels appropriate to tax law.
If legislation was in progress to restore all or some of the
tax cuts early in 2013 they might be able to hold off on
increasing withholdings from paychecks, they said.
There is also the option of cutting taxes retroactively
after the new higher rates have been introduced. This could end
up in rates lower than current level to make up for any
temporary payment of higher tax rates, giving a boost the
economy once applied, experts say.
There may be further room for maneuver by U.S. tax
officials.
Americans typically give more to the tax man than they need
with each paycheck and end up getting a rebate after the end of
each tax year. That may allow tax officials to refrain from
applying at least part of any higher rates in early 2013, if a
deal to restore lower tax rates appears close.
"My understanding is the law gives a lot of flexibility,"
said Bob Williams, an economist at the liberal-leaning Urban
Institute and previously a tax specialist at the CBO.
Two years ago, Congress was in a similar situation when a
fight over whether to extend the Bush-era tax rates for the
wealthy went down to the wire. A deal was not reached until
mid-December.
"They (the Treasury) didn't know that for sure and they
didn't issue (instructions to raise taxes) right away ... and
that turned out OK," Williams said.