* Obama travels to the region this week
* Lawmaker concerns about Islamist government
* Egypt grappling with low currency reserves, deficit
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 18 U.S. lawmakers have seized
upon a domestic spending bill as a chance to tighten controls on
how Egypt's Islamist government can use well over $1 billion in
military and other aid that Washington sends to Cairo each year.
Five senators - four Republicans and one Democrat - offered
separate amendments related to the aid to a fast-track spending
measure that seeks to avert a government shutdown on March 27.
U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern about Egypt's
stability. But they have also worried about the future policies
of its Islamist government, its relations with Israel and anger
at vitriolic comments about Jews that Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi made in 2010, when he was a leading figure in the Muslim
Brotherhood opposition movement.
They seized upon the spending bill as a chance to clamp down
on Cairo, days before President Barack Obama visits the region
on his first presidential trip to Israel.
"In the 21st century, America's foreign assistance must
reflect our values as well as our interests," said Republican
Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, who introduced one of the amendments.
Two years after the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, the most
populous Arab nation is deeply divided and its government is
struggling with a worrying slide in currency reserves and a
soaring budget deficit.
The amendments are among some 125 added to the bill, a U.S.
domestic spending measure known as a continuing resolution.
It was not clear how many, if any, of the five Egypt
amendments would survive negotiations on a final version. The
Senate is expected to vote on a final version on Tuesday or
Wednesday.
Washington provides $1.3 billion per year in military aid to
Egypt. The United States also said early this month it would
give the country $250 million in budget aid after Mursi promised
to make the painful economic reforms necessary to secure an
International Monetary Fund loan.
The senators - Rubio, fellow Republicans John McCain, James
Inhofe, and Rand Paul, and Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who
chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee's State and Foreign
Operations Subcommittee - are not pushing to cut the aid.
Leahy and McCain are seeking to ensure the military aid is
used for counterrorism, border security or special operations,
meeting Egypt's most pressing security needs, not major defense
equipment such as F-16 fighter jets or M1 tanks.
Rubio also would block the disbursement of additional
economic support funds and new foreign military financing
contracts until Cairo begins to enact economic reforms and
Obama's administration certifies it is protecting human rights.
Paul's amendment, co-sponsored by Inhofe, seeks to cut off
all assistance to Egypt until Mursi says in English and Arabic
that he intends to uphold the Camp David peace accords.