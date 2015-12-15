WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Congress negotiators on
Tuesday continued to tussle over Republican demands that a
40-year-old oil export ban be repealed and Democratic calls that
any such repeal be coupled with incentives for clean energy
projects, a senior Senate Democratic aide said.
The talks are part of an end-of-year, must-pass bill to fund
the government through September 2016 and extend a series of tax
breaks. Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker Paul Ryan said details of such legislation would be
unveiled later in the day with House votes likely on Thursday.
