* With other cuts, Obama keeps support for signature effort
* Plan would boost clean-energy spending by 40 percent
* It would cut subsidies for oil, gas and coal industries
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, April 10 President Barack Obama
proposed a dramatic increase in clean-energy spending on
Wednesday as he sought to expand U.S. government support for
electric cars, wind power and other "green" technology despite
persistent Republican criticism.
The president would pay for the expansion in part by
eliminating tax breaks and subsidies for oil, gas and coal
industries. Previous efforts by Obama's fellow Democrats to
repeal the $4 billion worth of fossil-fuel subsidies have fallen
short.
Obama's budget plan for fiscal 2014, which begins Oct. 1,
would boost clean-tech spending by 40 percent over current
levels, marking one of the largest increases in a blueprint that
otherwise would cut spending in a wide range of other programs,
from environmental protection to retirement benefits.
The president's budget proposal stands a slim chance of
becoming law in its current form.
Republicans who control the House of Representatives have
criticized Obama's clean-energy initiatives as wasteful
boondoggles, pointing to the high-profile bankruptcies of
companies like solar-panel maker Solyndra that benefited from
federal backing.
But the budget proposal signals that clean energy will
remain a priority for Obama in his second term in office.
"These increases in funding are significant and a testament
to the importance of clean energy and innovation to the
country's economic future," the administration wrote in its
budget proposal for the coming fiscal year.
Obama has transformed the Energy Department from a
low-profile agency largely focused on managing the nation's
nuclear stockpile into a research and development powerhouse.
The department has underwritten everything from automotive
battery startups to research projects that aim to turn
"biofuels" like algae into the gasoline of the 21st century,
thanks to a $35 billion boost for clean-tech and energy
efficiency funding in the 2009 economic stimulus measure.
The effort has not always panned out. Most recently, Fisker
Automotive, a hybrid sports car maker that tapped nearly $200
million in government loans, laid off most of its employees in a
last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy.
But the administration can point to successes as well. Since
2008, the United States has nearly doubled its energy generation
from wind, solar, geothermal and other renewable energy sources.
Support for energy research could lead to breakthroughs in the
years to come, the administration says.
While many government agencies would see minimal increases
or spending cuts under Obama's budget proposal for fiscal 2014,
the Energy Department would get an increase of 8 percent over
current levels, to $28.4 billion.
It would boost spending on advanced vehicles by 75 percent
in the coming year to $575 million, and make vehicle research
less subject to the whims of Congress by setting up a fund that
would hand out $200 million each year.
In an effort to make solar and wind power as affordable as
conventional energy sources, the administration would spend 29
percent more than it currently does to integrate those types of
energy into the national electric grid.
The budget would increase support for biofuels by 24 percent
and boost funding for physics and other forms of basic science
research by 5.7 percent.
It would set up a $200 million competition to encourage
state governments to boost energy efficiency, modeled on the
administration's Race to the Top education program.